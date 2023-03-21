Decision to ditch Football Ferns' white shorts relieves period anxiety

The Football Ferns have successfully pushed for a change of shorts colour.

Two former Football Ferns are applauding New Zealand’s decision to join a global movement in ditching white shorts for blue in time for the Fifa Women’s World Cup on home turf.

Former international players Maia Jackman and Rebecca Sowden said it was time to follow in the footsteps of other major football teams - including Orlando Pride, Manchester City and West Brom - who recognise the impact of menstruation and associated anxiety on athletic performance, and offer players dark shorts.

It’s understood players pushed New Zealand Football for a colour change. NZ Football told Stuff it was unable to comment further until April when the new designs are released publicly.

READ MORE:

* Football Ferns to play Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey ahead of Women's World Cup

* NZ Football chief '100% excited' as game enters busy stretch around Women's World Cup

* Lydia Ko's honesty highlights uncomfortable but important topic of periods in sport



Maia Jackman said it could be stressful when on tour or playing in white and your period starts unexpectedly.

“It’s something that needs to be chatted about more … because it’s been such a taboo [subject],” Jackman said.

“It’s taking away that level of stress that if it does happen your shorts are darker, and you can deal with it more seamlessly. Teams are moving away from white shorts, it’s great.”

Rebecca Sowden knows about period anxiety all too well.

“My only memory of making my debut for New Zealand U-17s was worrying about bleeding all over my white shorts,” she said.

“It's a long overdue move and an absolutely no-brainer to ditch the white shorts and swap them for a more practical colour.

Fifa Kiwi football great Maia Jackman (left) said the issue of periods in sport needs to be spoken about more.

Shane Wenzlick/Stuff Former Football Fern Rebecca Sowden has applauded the move away from white shorts.

"We know issues around menstruation and body confidence play a part in getting and keeping more girls and women in sport so removing these barriers with a simple action like changing uniform colours which costs nothing just makes sense.”

In 2021, Sport New Zealand found there was a significant decrease in participation in sport by girls and young women in their teenage years. Reasons include feeling body conscious, and inappropriate uniform design.

Research from Victoria University in Melbourne found girls and women don’t want to wear white, with a drop-off of girls aged between 12 and 14 in sport because many felt self-conscious about their period. It found 64% of girls want dark-coloured bottoms.

“If a change in short colour can get one or keep one extra girl in sport, then it's worth it,” Sowden said.

Dr Stacy Sims, a leading expert in menstrual optimisation in sport, said the decision to ditch white shorts is a “victory”. She’s pleased sports organisations are listening to the voices of women and growing their understanding of women’s experiences and bodies.

“Just think about the empowerment this gives women. It gives them that one extra level of confidence, a boost. Whenever you get a confidence boost you get a performance boost,” she said.

“It takes the taboo away from the menstrual cycle … because it's not going to be so evident if they’re not wearing white shorts.”

Supplied Dr Stacy Sims has called the decision to ditch white shorts a “victory”.

According to the Fifa uniform guidelines teams must have two playing kits, one “predominantly dark”, and one “light”. Undergarments worn must match the outer uniform - meaning white on white for the Football Ferns - and must be the same brand as their outer uniform. Nike, the Football Ferns’ official uniform provider, currently doesn’t offer period-friendly underwear for athletes. Nike has been contacted for comment.

The Lionesses - the English women’s football team who will be based in Australia for the World Cup in July and August - are also reportedly consulting with Fifa to swap white shorts for navy because of period anxiety.

In other sports, AFL (Australian Rules) no longer requires players to wear white; in 2022 Wimbledon changed its rules to allow for coloured undershorts; and last week Ireland Rugby swapped white shorts for blue for its women’s team because of reported period anxiety.