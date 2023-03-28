Milly Clegg celebrates Football Ferns call-up with winning goals for Wellington Phoenix

At ServiceFM Stadium, Adelaide: Wellington Phoenix 3 (Chloe Knott 19’, Milly Clegg 75’, 90+6’) Adelaide United 1 (Fiona Worts 21’). HT: 1-1

Wellington Phoenix have staved off the A-League Women wooden spoon after 17-year-old Milly Clegg celebrated her first Football Ferns call-up with two late goals to seal a crucial 3-1 win over Adelaide United.

The result moves the bottom-place Phoenix back to within two points of Newcastle Jets heading into the final game of the season, at home to defending champions Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

Hours after being named in the New Zealand squad for their upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey, Clegg underlined her selection with a 21-minute brace against the eighth-place Adelaide to keep the Phoenix’s season alive.

Clegg was restored to the starting 11 in one of five changes made by coach Natalie Lawrence for the second of three games in the space of just eight days, with goalkeeper Georgia Candy making her debut and Charlotte Lancaster earning her first start.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Jets last Saturday, anything short of a win would have consigned the Phoenix to their second consecutive wooden spoon finish.

“We just want to keep things interesting – taking it down to the last game of the season,” Lawrence quipped after the game.

“I’m really, really happy. Adelaide are a tough team to play. We’ve never beaten them so to come here and do that is really pleasing and to be able to rotate the squad and show the depth of the squad.”

Captain Chloe Knott gave the Phoenix the lead when she popped up at the near post and nodded in a Lancaster corner in the 19th minute – the eighth goal they have scored from a corner.

Knott celebrated her first goal of the season by twerking but the celebrations were silenced when Adelaide hit back just 75 seconds later.

Last season’s Julie Dolan Medal winner Fiona Worts outmuscled Claudia Cicco at the back post and headed home from an Emilia Murray cross – the Phoenix guilty of switching off after their go-ahead goal.

But Clegg restored the Phoenix’s lead when she rounded goalkeeper Annalee Grove and scored into an empty net in the 75th minute following a brilliant burst by substitute Emma Main on debut.

Clegg added a second goal for good measure six minutes into stoppage time to wrap up the win after Grace Wisnewski forced a turnover in midfield and laid the ball off to Clegg, whose shot on the turn took a heavy deflection.

The win was the Phoenix's first against Adelaide in four attempts. They lost 1-0 earlier in the season and twice last campaign.

Big moment

The Phoenix’s second goal was where the game was won. Main burst into open space after Ava Pritchard chested the ball down from a Michaela Foster throw-in, and perfectly weighted pass for Clegg to run onto. It did look like Clegg got the jump on the Adelaide defence, but the assistant referee kept their flag down. Clegg showed great composure by taking a touch to the right of the goalkeeper and burying the ball into an empty net.

Best on field

A star in the making? Clegg celebrated her maiden Football Ferns call-up with two goals to take her to the top of the Phoenix’s goal-scoring charts with four for the season. She might only be 17, but on this basis of this performance she looks like a shoo-in for World Cup selection.

Big picture

The win over Adelaide has given the Phoenix hope they can avoid the wooden spoon, though they must beat the fourth-place Victory at home on Saturday and hope the Jets do not beat Sydney FC in their final game later that day.