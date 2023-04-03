Fifa Women's World Cup: Football Ferns ditch white shorts for their new uniform

The Football Ferns have ditched their white shorts for teal blue for this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand Football confirmed the team’s new kit for the tournament on home soil starting in July.

The white shirt is paired with blustery (teal-blue) shorts, and is the first time the Ferns will not be required to wear a playing kit that includes white shorts.

This comes as part of the global shift away from female athletes wearing white shorts.

The black alternative strip utilises a striking all-over-print of a handmade Silver Fern pattern, which was created using a spray paint technique, and can be seen on elements of both kits.

These kits will first be worn by the Ferns in their games against Iceland on Saturday (1am NZT) and Nigeria.

Football Ferns centurion Hannah Wilkinson said: “The new jersey is epic, it’s just epic. I also really, really love the fact that we have colour in our jerseys which is a little bit different. That of blue colour is an amazing change and even better the absence of white shorts now is fantastic for women with any kind of period anxiety.

“It’s always been something that women athletes, not just footballers, have had to deal with. In the end it just helps us focus more on performance and shows a recognition and appreciation of women’s health.”

In addition to the shorts colour change, players will also be offered Nike Leak Protection: Period innovation integrated into their playing shorts.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said: “As an organisation, New Zealand Football wholeheartedly supports the shift away from white shorts for our women’s international players.

“The kits pay homage to the sporting heritage of Aotearoa, with the white shirt holding a special place in our football traditions, and the black being synonymous with New Zealand sport and we can’t wait to see our Ferns wear these kits.”

Paula Hansen, New Zealand Football Women’s World Cup legacy and inclusion general manager, labelled it a more inclusive and responsive kit for our female international footballers.

“As part of our mahi to ensure the Women’s World Cup’s legacy continues beyond the tournament across the game, we continue to work to ensure that football is welcoming and inclusive to everyone who wants to participate at all levels,” she said.

The playing shirts will be available for retail in women’s and men’s cuts from April 5, and youth cuts will be available for retail from April 17.