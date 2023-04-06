New mum Julie Ertz returns to champion US team with Women's World Cup looming

The number of girls and women playing football in New Zealand could sky rocket thanks to the World Cup but are we ready to receive them?

Like a lot of new mums, Julie Ertz had emotional conversations with her husband about what her return to work would look like after having a child.

Only Ertz's job as a midfielder for the United States is a bit more unusual. And in her case, returning to work means preparing for a Women's World Cup.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, as an athlete himself, understood the challenges his wife was facing. One conversation in particular stood out.

“I was sitting on the couch with my husband and my baby and just – we talked about everything, like having a baby, the process of having a baby, life, wanting to play, but how does it work logistically and making sure my family is there,” she said.

"It’s all that. And anyone who has gone through that process of having a kid and coming back to work, it’s a challenging, and I would say extremely emotional.″

Ertz is back in camp with the US for a pair of friendly matches against Ireland, the team's last international games before coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 23-player roster for the game's biggest tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Fernando Vergara/AP United States midfielder Julie Ertz, left, battles Canada's Adriana Leon, for the ball during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal.

Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics – just over 600 days ago. She dealt with a right knee injury she suffered while playing with the Chicago Red Stars before she and Zach welcomed son Madden last August.

Ertz, 30, was on the US teams that won World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

“I don’t want to come back and be the player that I was. I want to be better. I know it seems weird being out so long but I don’t know if you all feel like this, time is just crazy, especially when you have a baby,” she said.

"I don’t feel like I’ve been gone as long as I have but I feel good. And I love the sport differently than I did then and I thought I loved it then. But taking a step away and kind of having a new perspective has given me kind of like a new drive."

Ertz is the only player on the US roster who is not currently playing for a professional club but she said she's currently negotiating with a few teams. To prepare for her return, she trained with an MLS Academy boys' team as well as personal coaches.

“I think clearly the love for the game is hard to stop. Away from obviously coming back for pregnancy changes things obviously, with your body,” she said.

“I just wanted to make sure when I was coming back that I felt like I was strong enough to be able to feel like I could be myself.”

The United States first plays Ireland in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (NZT) before a second match in St. Louis on April 12.