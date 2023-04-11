An open letter to the football fans of Aotearoa New Zealand

Becky Sauerbrunn of USA in action during the International friendly fixture match between the New Zealand Football Ferns and the United States at Sky Stadium on January 18, 2023.

Becky Sauerbrunn is the captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team. She submitted this letter to Stuff.

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup is almost upon us and I think the most appropriate way to start this letter is with gratitude to all the people in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia who have worked so hard for years to make this World Cup the best ever.

This tournament will not only showcase the supreme talent and skill of the world’s best female soccer players but will also demonstrate the value of empowerment and the growth of the women’s game.

I know I speak for my teammates when I say we are thrilled to be playing our group stage matches in New Zealand.

During our trip to Auckland and Wellington in January, we met many wonderful people, learned about the diverse culture of the country and truly enjoyed playing at the venues that will host our World Cup group matches.

Over the years, I have been fortunate to play in three Women’s World Cup tournaments and experience the growth of the game in real time.

With each passing year, women’s soccer has continued to break barriers, but we have so much further to go.

That said, I know we will get to the place we want to be through the strength, resilience and commitment of players and fans from around the globe.

New Zealand, a country known for its commitment to gender equality and women’s rights, could not be a more fitting host for our base camp during the first round of the tournament.

We are looking forward to amazing atmospheres at the stadiums, and while we know you will be cheering wildly for your beloved Football Ferns, we humbly hope that you will think of the USA as your “second favourite team” in the tournament.

Iain McGregor/STUFF The number of girls and women playing football in New Zealand could sky rocket thanks to the World Cup but are we ready to receive them?

As players for the US Women’s National Team, we cherish our status as role models and know that our push for equality has inspired people around the world.

While we are proud of the impact we’ve made off the field, we are also intense competitors on the pitch.

We know first-hand how difficult it is to win a World Cup, and I know my teammates and I will give everything at this World Cup to lift another trophy.

Our goal is to entertain and inspire all the fans who will come to watch us in the stadiums or on TV.

As we look forward to the World Cup, we must also keep in mind the positive impact that women’s soccer has had on the lives of countless women and girls.

Our game has provided them with a platform to express their creativity, develop their skills and forge lasting friendships.

Our experiences on and off the field teach us valuable life lessons about teamwork, perseverance and self-confidence.

As so aptly expressed in the tournament’s motto – “Beyond Greatness” - perhaps the most important effect of this World Cup will be how these 64 games will continue to fuel, empower and inspire women and girls – and people of all ages – around the globe.

I invite you to join me in celebrating the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup by supporting the incredible women on all 32 teams who will be competing in New Zealand and Australia.

Together, we can continue to empower women and girls, promote gender equality and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Kia ora and see you this summer (winter!),

Becky Sauerbrunn

Captain, US Women’s National Soccer Team