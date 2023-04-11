Fifa Women's World Cup: 'Loud, bold' Unity Beat chant attempts to unite the fans

Football fans perform the official chant of the Women's World Cup at Eden Park.

The new chant for the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup has finally been revealed and will be played before every game in hopes of uniting the crowd.

The Unity Beat was performed by more than a hundred people at the 100 Days to Go event at Auckland’s Eden Park on Tuesday and was months in the making, involving an Australian based creative agency and super fans from around the globe.

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 CEO Dave Beeche said the Unity Beat is a “loud, bold and super fun chant”.

The Unity Beat was launched at the 100 days to go event at Eden Park on Tuesday

“We expect the unity beat to become an integral part of creating a fantastic stadium experience for all fans,” he said.

Super fan, self-confessed “soccer mum” and school sports co-ordinator Megan Gould had flown from Christchurch to be part of the festivities. She was part of the super fan group to help via video calls with the development of the Unity Beat after responding to an online survey sent out in a NZ Football newsletter.

She was one of the first to hear the new beat, and is pleased the beat is catchy and easy to learn.

“Because I work with children of all ages, I had a view how it would be for kids. I’m a big believer if you want to get things kicking off – like chants – it comes from children,” she said.

“It’s quite catchy and something kids can join into and get behind.”

Super Fan Megan Gould and son Isaac were in Auckland for the 100 days to go event

The Unity Beat took several months to develop by TBWA agency in Australia.

General manager Ted Helliar said they wanted to created something that had a “grassroots feel” built from the sound of a heartbeat, with a focus on inclusion and diversity.

“When you go to a football game, you go to support one team and chants were about one fan group verse the other fan group. What we wanted to do was create something that unified the whole stadium prior to kickoff. It’s a nice gesture, and powerful unification of the crowd,” he said.

The Unity Beat will be performed before the start of each game, including the Football Ferns games

“We wanted to make sure it had global appeal, and was inclusive. Anyone can take part in it no matter what language you spoke, what potential disability you may have. We moved away from having lyrics and just had vocalisation and movement.”

The Unity Beat was composed and written by an all female agency team, but Māori or indigenous musicians, producers and composers were not approached to contribute. Hellier said that was on purpose.

“We looked into this, but what we needed to ensure was this was a global chant for a truly global tournament, so it’s not necessarily an Aussie or Kiwi thing,” he said.

“Whilst it's going to be launched at the Fifa Women’s World Cup ... Fifa wanted it to have longevity beyond that. To have a truly global voice, we steered away in the most appropriate and respectful way to ensure we did that.

“Merging the two [cultures] is not necessarily culturally appropriate either. So we moved away from that to ensure it remained a truly global chant.”