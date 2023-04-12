Delays, complaints over ticket sales for Fifa Women's Football World Cup

Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin”, is the official mascot for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

ANALYSIS: Like the typical Kiwi, I usually leave buying tickets for major events to the last minute. I’d missed out on the first round of Fifa Women’s Football World Cup tickets when they went on sale last year, so I was determined to get some when single match tickets were re-released on Tuesday, marking 100 days to go.

The experience wasn’t as seamless as it could have been.

I logged on 10 minutes early for the 2pm release, both on my phone and computer, but the site whirled into action at 1.52pm.

Stuff Fans enjoy the “100 Days to go” festivities at Eden Park on Tuesday

It was easy enough to get into the queue on my phone, and a few minutes later on my laptop after having to refresh my browser multiple times because my Captcha code entries weren’t accepted. Then the waiting began.

READ MORE:

* 100 reasons we're excited with the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup 100 days away

* Fifa Women's World Cup: Fan chant to be unveiled, tickets to go on sale with 100 days to go

* By the numbers: The biggest crowds for women's sport in New Zealand



It turned out I wasn’t the only one to struggle, as fans around the globe took to social media to lament the ticket release times - not so great if you’re in Europe or England - and the Captcha code drama.

It was described as a “brutally bad system” by one Twitter user, the “longest queue ever” wrote another, and an “absolute abomination” described by a third who questioned whether football’s governing body had actually tried using their own ticketing system.

Among those who struggled was Wellington sports fan Charlette Potts, who logged on late Tuesday night, and said the site wouldn’t load on her laptop as it “wouldn’t recognise the code to prove I wasn’t a robot”, so used her phone instead.

“The [venue] map was so small on the phone, so I couldn’t really see where our seats were, but we just trusted the ticketing gods,” she said.

She managed to secure “mid-range” priced tickets for the Football Ferns and Philippines game in Wellington on July 26 and while she is not an avid football fan, the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup will be her third world cup in 18 months after attending the women’s cricket and rugby ones last year.

Potts also signed up to volunteer at the World Cup and purchased tickets to have a “fun, once in a lifetime experience”.

“Three world cups in three years is damn awesome! And I want more of it, so if I can help out by going and supporting [women in sport] I’m 100% dedicated to the cause.”

Stuff Charlette Potts and partner Sam Allan at the Rugby World Cup in 2022

Potts was able to access the ticket site straight away, but for those who logged on earlier, the wait was real. My phone took 30 minutes to progress through the queue. On my laptop it took 45. Then you can only purchase the tickets if you have a Fifa log-in, and it’s recommended to download the ticketing app once purchased.

Others reported waits of more than 50 minutes and would have missed out on standard tickets for the USA versus Netherlands game - a replay of the 2019 final - at Wellington as it sold out within 45 minutes, with only accessible and easy access tickets remaining.

On Wednesday afternoon, 24 hours after the tickets were re-released the Captcha code issue was still happening, but users were advised to “please clear the cache first, then refresh this page”. For someone not completely computer-literate, what does that even mean?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Only accessible and easy access tickets are left for the USA v Netherlands game in Wellington.

(Google says if you’re using Chrome, click the three dots on the top right of your browser, click “more tools”, then “clear browsing data”. Select “last four weeks” then “clear data”.)

Fifa has not responded to requests for comment about the problems and details on how many tickets have been sold. As of Wednesday afternoon tickets were still available with “low availability” for the Football Ferns’ opening game against Norway at Eden Park on July 20, with only the alcohol-free zone completely sold out.

Tickets are still available for all New Zealand-based games, with a few games in Australia sold out.

Hopefully the tournament will go a lot smoother than trying to get tickets.