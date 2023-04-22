How much $23,000 will get you at the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

When tickets to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went back on sale this month to mark 100 days until the big kickoff, some football fans in Aotearoa and beyond came away empty-handed.

Frustrated punters spoke of waiting in line for hours, and had to continually refresh their browsers for a chance of snaring a seat at one of the 29 games being played on this side of the Tasman.

Then, after negotiating their way through a “brutally bad system”, some found tickets for their preferred games had already been snapped up.

However, all is not lost for those who are determined to be a part of the biggest sporting event ever held on these shores. Provided, that is, you have (very) deep pockets.

Because with four months to go until the tournament opener between the Football Ferns and Norway in Auckland, Fifa has released details of its hospitality packages aimed squarely at people who have not been affected by the cost of living crisis.

From swanky private suites to family-friendly lounges, here's what spending $20,000 or more will get you at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fifa/Supplied A 'Match Private Suite' at the Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand could cost as much as $23,000.

Match Private Suite (from $22,800)

In a breathless press release featuring more buzzwords than an annual beekeeping convention, Fifa promises to go “above and beyond” in elevating your tournament experience.

And that's just as well, because if you want to sign up for the Match Private Suite as part of the Venue Series that permits you to see all the games played at any of the four New Zealand venues (Auckland's Eden Park, Wellington's Sky Stadium, Hamilton's FMG Stadium Waikato and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium), you'll have to fork out from $22,842.61 for the privilege.

For that not-insignificant sum, you will be afforded your own luxurious space with in-suite TVs in which to entertain guests along with direct access to your seats inside the stadium.

As well as a premium selection of booze, soft drinks and hot beverages, you will be treated to a curated grazing menu, plus accompanying dishes and a cheese and dessert selection.

Service is provided before, during and after matches so you can relax and soak in the atmosphere, and you also get an exclusive commemorative gift to ensure you won't forget the occasion. Preferential parking is "subject to availability".

Think $23,000 is a bit steep? Then think again. That's by far the cheapest option in this high-end category and will only get you a suite at FMG Stadium Waikato, where a total of five matches will be played (including such fixtures as Costa Rica v Zambia).

If you want the equivalent package at Eden Park (nine games, including the opening match and a quarterfinal and semifinal) it will set you back a whopping $134,401.74. Sky Stadium (nine games, including a quarterfinal) starts from $90,801.74, while Forsyth Barr Stadium is a relative snip at only $75,636.52.

The Match Private Suite is also available for single games, starting from $15,061.82.

Match Club (from $357)

If the Match Private Suite is a bit out of your price range, or you don't want to commit to that many games, why not consider the Match Club offering instead?

Starting from around $357 for a single game experience (prices vary according to the stadium and the significance of the match in question), you get the use of a shared lounge inside the stadium in which to entertain guests or relax with friends and family. There's a deli-style menu to keep you sated, plus the usual selection of wines, beers and soft drinks.

Also included in the price is a Category 1 match ticket and a commemorative gift. Again, parking is subject to availability.

Fifa/Supplied The 'Match Place Box' gives you an exclusive seating block inside the stadium for you and your guests.

Match Place Box (from $1,724)

Alternatively, the Match Place Box option gets you an exclusive seating block in the stadium reserved for you and your guests.

Once in your seats, you'll be treated to bento-box style food plus drinks. But you won't have access to a hospitality lounge before or after the game.

There are also Team Specific Series (starting from $1298) where you can follow the fortunes of your favourite nation during the tournament (on current form, the Football Ferns' will only be a three-game package).

American fans, however, may want to splurge out on the five-game plan that takes in three group matches plus a round of 16 and quarterfinal tie.

And glory hunters can go straight for the tailored Knockout Series (from $3,080 for a Match Place Single Seat at Eden Park) or Final Round Series taking in one semifinal and the final (from $1,040).

You are certainly not short of options should you wish to watch the Fifa Women's World Cup in luxury when it finally arrives on these shores on July 20.