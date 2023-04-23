Norway star scores wonder goal in women's Champions League semifinal

Norweigian winger Caroline Graham Hansen has fired an ominous warning to the Football Ferns after her stunning strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their women’s Champions League semifinal.

The Football Ferns kick off their home Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign against world No 12 Norway in Auckland on July 20.

Jitka Klimková’s side will enter the competition on a rotten run of form, having lost eight of their last 10 matches, including a 3-0 hiding by Nigeria in Turkey earlier this month.

So the sight of Graham Hansen waltzing through the Chelsea defence and firing an unstoppable left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the fourth minute will have further dampened the mood at NZ Football headquarters.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr endured a frustrating 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge, reduced to feeding off scraps as the Catalan giants dominated possession but were unable to add to Graham Hansen's sublime goal.

Kerr had one shot well saved and created a couple of openings but was otherwise well-marshalled by the Barcelona defence. Adding to her frustration was a harsh booking.

Chelsea must now win in the Nou Camp on Thursday (Friday NZT) to reach the final in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on 3 June.

Bradley Collyer/AP Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen celebrates with team-mates after her stunner against Chelsea.

The other semifinal first leg, between Wolfsburg and Arsenal, is on Sunday. Steph Catley is in contention to return for the Gunners but the tie may come too early for fellow Matilda Caitlin Foord.

Saturday's (Sunday NZT) match was packed with players who will be playing in the Fifa Women's World Cup, though one who did not make it was Kadeisha Buchanan, a key defender for Australia's group opponents Canada. She has a leg injury and was present but wearing a protective boot.

Barcelona fielded five of the XI who destroyed Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final while six of the Chelsea side had started that ignominious night in Gothenburg, including Kerr.

Among the absentees was injured England centre-back Millie Bright. With Buchanan also out, it was a makeshift back five that faced a Barcelona team that had won 35 of 36 matches this campaign and scored 35 goals in their previous eight European ties.

Goal No 36 wasn't long in coming. Graham Hansen picked up the ball on the right, drifted inside past several ineffectual challenges, and whipped a 20-yard shot inside the far post.

Chelsea, with co-owner Todd Boehly among the 27,697 in attendance, were then penned inside their own half, the occasional long ball for Kerr to chase their only outlet.

It was midway through the half before the home fans had something to get excited about with Kerr and Guro Reiten combining to threaten on a trio of occasions.

A one-two with the Norwegian led to a Kerr shot that had Sandra Panos scrambling across goal to save.

The Matildas captain then set up Reiten to score, only for Kerr to be ruled marginally offside.

Zac Goodwin/AP Chelsea's Sam Kerr is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Barcelona's Lucy Bronze.

The Aussie then again released Reiten who rounded Panos only for Bronze to clear off the line.

That, though, was largely it for Chelsea's attack with Kerr increasingly isolated even after Lauren James, sister of England and Chelsea men's defender Reece, came on to support her.

“We were aware of the direct game, and Kerr passing to Reiten, so we stopped that,” said Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez.

Making Kerr's afternoon worse was a harsh booking for a late challenge on Lucy Bronze, though she remains eligible for the second leg.

Marta Torrejon's header stuck the post for Barcelona and Ann-Katrin Berger denied Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, but Chelsea kept the score down and the tie alive, just.

“I'm grateful to be in a position where the tie isn't over after 25 minutes,” said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.