Football Ferns veteran Ria Percival makes competitive return after 387 days

The Football Ferns have been given a timely boost ahead of their looming Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign with experienced midfielder Ria Percival returning to the field after spending more than year on the sidelines.

Percival came on as a second-half substitute for her Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur some 387 days after she suffered a serious knee injury in the Football Ferns’ 2-1 loss to the Matildas in Townsville.

The 160-cap international replaced two-goal hero Beth England in the 82nd minute and was given a warm reception from the Spurs faithful as she helped them see out a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Brighton.

“It was obviously a great moment for me, it's been a tough year for me and the team this season, but to come on and try and make an impact and try and get a result, yeah, it was a good feeling,” Percival said after making her competitive return.

“I don't think we are going to be happy with the result, obviously we wanted to go into the game and get the points. But we've come from being behind twice and it was the same last week, so we've shown that we can do it and we can get goals.

“Now we've just got to get the result and get the three points.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

The 33-year-old Essex-born midfielder had been a key figure in coach Jitka Klimková’s side before she tore her anterior cruciate ligament against Australia, an injury that required a knee reconstruction.

Her return to action will help lift some of the gloom surrounding the Football Ferns, who have been on a rotten run of form ahead of a World Cup they are co-hosting with Australia in July and August.

The team haven’t won in 10 matches, losing their most recent game 3-0 to Nigeria earlier this month, which came hot on the heels of morale-sapping defeats to Portugal (5-0) and Argentina (2-0 and 1-0) in February.

Before that, they were thumped 4-0 and 5-0 by world champions USA in two January friendlies.

Percival is almost certain to return to the Ferns squad should she prove her fitness in the final few games of the Women’s Super League campaign, where ninth-placed Spurs are currently battling relegation.

They sit in ninth place on the 12 team ladder, three points clear of bottom-placed Reading, who have a game in hand.

Brighton, for whom Percival’s New Zealand team-mate Rebekah Stott played 84 minutes, are one point behind Tottenham but have also played a game less.

Spurs face an ominous trip to league leaders Manchester United next weekend, who are riding a four-game winning streak.

"It's going to be a tough one, we obviously know what they are like and how well they are doing this season, but obviously we've got to put in a good shift and we've got to focus on these last three games and get as many points as we can,” Percival said.

The Football Ferns open their World Cup campaign against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. They are in Pool A alongside the Norwegians, Switzerland and the Philippines and are seeking to win a game and reach the knockout stages for the first time.