Your ultimate guide to planning a trip around NZ for the Fifa Women's World Cup

Here are some of the most drool-worthy eats in Auckland (video published January 2023).

If you’re heading to New Zealand for the Fifa Women’s World Cup – or are a Kiwi intent on turning it into a sports-fuelled national tour – you’re going to want to make the most of your time in the host cities. Here’s a quick guide to planning a trip.

Getting around:

By air: If you need to cover large distances in a short amount of time, your best bet may be to fly between cities. The national carrier Air New Zealand flies to each of the host cities, while budget airline Jetstar services Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

By car: Hamilton is about a 90-minute drive south of Auckland so, if you have a vehicle, you could make that section of the journey a mini road trip and include side trips to the likes of the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, Hobbiton in Matamata, or the bohemian surf town of Raglan.

If you’re prepared to spend a bit more time on the road, the Tourism New Zealand website has an epic 5-day road trip itinerary from Auckland to Wellington taking in the Waitomo Caves, the geothermal, cultural and adventure attractions in Rotorua and Taupō, the volcanic peaks of the Central Plateau, and wildlife encounters in Shannon and Kapiti Island. The 696km journey has a total drive time of nine hours.

In the South Island, you could fly to Christchurch and spread the 363km journey over three days, spending your first day exploring the Garden City’s revitalised city centre, and your second stopping off in cute small towns such as Ashburton and Geraldine en route to Oamaru.

Take a stroll through the Victoria Precinct to find interesting independent shops, cafés and watering holes before visiting the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony. Day four could see you visit the giant Moeraki Boulders and white-sand beaches of Kakanui, Waikoutai and Karitane, and the Orokonui Eco-Sanctuary, home to native wildlife, before pulling into Dunedin.

By rail: Te Huia operates return train services between Auckland and Hamilton twice a day on weekdays and once on Saturdays. The journey takes just over two-and-a-half hours. From July 1, 2023, fares will cost $18 from Frankton (Hamilton) to The Strand (Auckland) one way with a Bee Card, and $30 with cash. Under 5s travel for free, and family passes are available.

KiwiRail’s well-named Great Journeys of New Zealand include the Northern Explorer, which travels to destinations including Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, passing Otorohanga near the Waitomo Glowworm Caves, the seasonally snow-capped Mount Ruapehu, and the craggy Kapiti coastline.

KiwiRail/Supplied The Northern Explorer crossing the Manganui o te Ao railway viaduct.

By bus: New Zealand’s largest bus network Intercity operates daily services nationwide, and offers passes which enable you to cut costs.

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Tāmaki Makaurau is hosting nine matches at Eden Park stadium, beginning with the New Zealand v Norway tournament opener on July 20 and ending with the semi-final on August 15.

Travel from the airport: Several car and campervan rental companies have branches at or near Auckland Airport.

The AirportLink bus runs from the airport to Manukau Bus Station via Puhinui station, where you can connect to the eastern train line to Britomart in the city centre for just under $6 from July 1, 2023. The bus operates every 10 minutes between 4:30am and 12:40am, seven days a week. To use this and other buses in the Auckland region, buy an AT Hop card for $10 from July 1 from the vending machine by the Airport Link bus stop or AirGo Convenience in the domestic terminal, or Take Home Convenience in the international terminal.

Super Shuttle offers tickets to the CBD from $20, and taxis and rideshare services are also available.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff It’s easy to walk between the restaurants and bars of Britomart, the Viaduct and Wynyard Quater.

Getting around: Hire a car, buy an AT Hop card to use citywide buses, trains and ferries, or use app-based bike and e-scooter share services such as Beam and Lime.

Must dos: Discover why Auckland is dubbed the “City of Sails” on a waterfront stroll to the free FIFA Fan Festival zone inside The Cloud at Queen’s Wharf, where you can watch matches live on the big-screen and take in live music and entertainment.

For a different kind of sporting fix, head to the All Blacks Experience in the SkyCity complex, which includes a 45-minute guided tour followed by free time in an interactive play area. Bungy jump off the Sky Tower or walk around its widest section on the Sky Walk, or immerse yourself in the magic of horror, sci-fi and fantasy workshop at Wētā Workshop Unleashed.

Outside the central city, you’ll find black and white sand beaches, walkable volcanoes with panoramic views, and a network of hiking trails through native bush. “Island of Wine” Waiheke is just a 40-minute ferry ride from downtown. For more Auckland travel inspiration, see the Stuff Travel Auckland Go-to Guide.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Hamilton Gardens is one of the city’s key attractions.

Hamilton/Kirikiriroa

Hamilton is hosting five matches between July 22 and August 2.

Travel from the airport: Several rental car companies have stands at Hamilton Airport, and app-based car sharing service Mevo has vehicles in the airport parking lot. On-demand bus service Flex operates an airport service, which you can prebook via the Flex app for $3 each way. You can also catch taxis and app-based rideshare services from outside the terminal.

Getting around: Hire a vehicle, buy a Bee Card from $5 to get discounted travel on the local BUSIT bus service, or use the Flex app to get to or from the CBD on Friday and Saturday nights. App-based Lime hires out e-scooters and e-bikes.

Must dos: Get into the spirit of things at the FIFA Fan Festival at Claudelands Events Centre. Make like Alice in Wonderland in the Surrealist Garden at Instagram superstar Hamilton Gardens, hire a bike to explore the many cycle trails, take a stroll around hip hood Hamilton East, or eat your way around the city’s trendiest food spots. See the Stuff Travel Hamilton & Waikato Go-To Guide for more ideas.

123RF The Wellington Cable Car ride offers up some outstanding views of the city.

Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara

The capital is hosting nine matches between July 21 and the quarter-final on August 11.

Travel from the airport: Several car rental services are located within the airport, and Mevo and Cityhop offer car sharing services. The Airport Express Bus runs between the airport and Wellington Railway Station seven days a week, about every 10-20 minutes for much of the day. Adults pay $5 and children $2.50 with cash or a contactless card, or $3.98 per adult and $1.99 per child with a Snapper card. Taxis and app-based rideshare services are also available from outside the terminal.

Getting around: Just 2km in diameter, the central city is easy to get around on foot - you can walk from one side to the other in less than 30 minutes. Buy a Snapper card for $10 from one of many retailers around the city to use local buses, ferries and trains - Metlink has an easy-to-use journey planner. Mevo and Cityhop offer car sharing services, and app-based Flamingo and Beam hire out e-scooters and e-bikes.

Must dos: Head to Shed 6 on the waterfront for the FIFA Fan Festival, and check out cutting-edge exhibitions and learn about Aoteara’s history at The Museum of New Zealand: Te Papa Tongarewa. The Wētā Workshop Tour brings the special effects magic of movies such as the Lord of the Rings to life, and the iconic red Cable Car from Lambton Quay will take you to the Botanical Garden and some of the best views in the city. You could also catch the free shuttle to Zealandia Eco-sanctuary, an urban haven for native wildlife.

DunedinNZ St Clair Beach is Dunedin's most famous beach, with hot saltwater pools nearby for those who don't fancy braving the brisk waters.

Dunedin/Ōtepoti

Dunedin/Ōtepoti is hosting six matches between July 21 and August 1.

Getting from the airport: Several rental car counters are located at the airport, and Super Shuttle offers a shuttle service. The price depends on the number of people travelling and the destination, but is typically an economical option. Taxis and app-based rideshare services are also available from outside the terminal.

Getting around: Buy a Bee Card online or with cash on board to get discounted travel on Dunedin’s Orbus bus system. The Otago Regional Council website has an easy-to-use journey planner. Or hire an e-scooter from app-based Neuron.

Must dos: Watch games on the big screen, sample the offerings of local food trucks and take in live entertainment at the FIFA Fan Festival zone at the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenory Auditorium in the Octagon. Meet the seals, sea lions, little penguins, yellow-eyed penguins and albatross who call the Otago Peninsula home on a guided tour, or make your own way to attractions like the Royal Albatross Centre and Penguin Place.

Larnach Castle, the extravagant former home of a high-profile politician and businessman, is also on the peninsula, and you’ll find Baldwin Street, which holds the record for being the world’s steepest street, in the suburb of North East Valley.