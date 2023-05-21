Travel Insider: Simple stadium etiquette for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is coming to New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20 and Nick Sautner is super excited. The Eden Park CEO says to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, be part of history and have a fantastic time, there are some simple tips to keep in mind when attending a football game at the stadium.

Plan ahead: Check out how to get to and from Eden Park and make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium, find your seat, grab some merchandise and food, and soak up the atmosphere.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff NZ’s Football Ferns will kick off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

Show your support: Dress in your team colours, paint your face and wear the merch with pride. Comfortable shoes are a must and don’t forget your sunscreen and a rain poncho.

Learn the basics: Make sure you understand some of the basic rules of football. Knowing the difference between a goal kick and a corner kick will save you from feeling lost when the crowd erupts in cheers.

Join the chants: Football is all about camaraderie and vocal support. It pays to learn a few chants so you can join in with the crowd and get into the spirit of the game – check out the official FIFA chant Unity Beat.

Supplied Nick Sautner is the CEO of Eden Park, Auckland.

Follow stadium rules: Familiarise yourself with your stadium’s conditions of entry. Make sure you sit where you’re supposed to, avoid obstructing the view of other fans, and follow the instructions of our stadium staff.

Embrace the experience: Above all, remember to have fun. Grab your tickets early, cheer on your team, sing with the crowd, immerse yourself in the game, embrace the passion and enjoy being part of history and watching the world’s best football players compete at New Zealand’s national stadium, on the world stage.