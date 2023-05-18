The Podium: Wellington teacher hopes to inspire students as Fifa Women's World Cup volunteer

A Wellington assistant principal who’s volunteering at the Fifa World Cup later this year can’t wait to see the star-studded USA team in action on New Zealand soil.

Jenna Vreeburg, who also teaches maths at Wellington College, tells The Podium podcast she is one of 5000 volunteers for matches in New Zealand and Australia.

“I really just wanted to be involved. I am a sportswoman (football, softball, and volleyball). I've just been really encouraged and really proud of what's happening in women's sport at the moment.

“Case in point, I went to a Phoenix women's game earlier this year, season two and I found myself a blubbery mess in the stands at the 80 minute mark when the Yellow Fever took their shirts off and swung them around for the women.”

Vreeburg, who teaches, will have her eye on the defending champions and four-time winners from the USA.

“Team USA are going to be right up there, but I also have Dutch heritage so I am a big fan of the Netherlands and always follow them, male or female, and the Euros are in the World Cup, so I will be watching them.”

At the grassroots level, Vreeburg hopes to inspire a different view point for her male students as a woman involved in sport.

“I love that I am one of the female faces that is around the sidelines of most of our sporting teams. I manage our first XI football team,” she says.

“I love giving an alternate perspective to these boys, when they're playing games and their competitive nature. I mean, we're all aware of the toxic masculinity that can happen in sport.”

