The 'perfect week' scored with engagement, birthday and a special goal for US footballer Lynn Williams

US footballer Lynn Williams has had what’s been dubbed the perfect week.

The NJ/NY Gotham FC and United States national team player got engaged, turned 30, and scored a goal – all within a few days.

First came her engagement to Marley Biyendolo on May 19, a former college basketball player who won Big Brother Australia in 2021.

She posted an announcement photo on Instagram, with Biyendolo on one knee, and the caption “our moment".

He posted a video of the special moment, saying Williams would never trust a “fit check” video again.

Then, it was Williams’ 30th birthday on May 21.

On the same day, the forward scored a goal in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match against OL Reign.

The league took to Twitter to reveal it was her fifth goal of the regular season and the third time she’d scored on her birthday in her NWSL career.

Previously, she’d done it in 2016 and 2017. “No other league player has scored on their birthday more than once,” it said.

This was after Williams suffered an acute hamstring injury before the 2022 regular season, where she took the longest break from the game in her professional career.

She never got serious field time with Kansas City Current, Just Women’s Sport said. She was traded to Gotham FC in the off season – and no one knew what to expect from her this year.

But Williams had reminded everyone why she’s near the top of the NWSL’s all-time leaderboard.

She sits in second place with 61 goals scored in her NWSL career – only 16 behind the all-time tally set by Australian Sam Kerr.

She also recently surpassed Kerr for the all-time goal contributions record with 103.

“Williams crossing those milestones in 2023 is no small feat; with an injury as severe as a hamstring tear and a change in club environment, her return to top form was never guaranteed,” Just Women’s Sport said.

Williams was expected to be one of the key players for the US at this year’s Fifa World Cup hosted in Australia and New Zealand.