United States rising star Catarina Macario says she will miss Fifa Women's World Cup

Rising star Catarina Macario says she won't be ready in time to play for the United States in the Fifa Women's World Cup as she recovers from a long-term knee injury.

“The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fuelled my everyday life. However, what's most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season,” Macario wrote on Twitter.

The loss of the 23-year-old forward for the World Cup was not unexpected but is still a blow to the United States, who have already lost Mallory Swanson to a torn patellar tendon suffered during a friendly game against Ireland in April.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon in France, is one of the best young players in the world. She helped Lyon win the Champions League final last year and was her team’s top scorer with 23 goals.

She tore the ACL in her left knee last June during Lyon's final match of the 2021-22 season and rehabbed at an orthopaedic and sports medicine facility in Qatar.

US forward Catarina Macario has ruled herself out of the Women's World Cup.

Born in Brazil, Macario and her family moved to the United States when she was 12. She became a US citizen in 2020.

Macario won the MAC Hermann Trophy for the nation's best college football player twice while at Stanford. She decided to forgo her senior season to turn professional.

She has eight goals in 17 matches for the United States. The Americans open the World Cup on July 22 against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland.

“I'll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup, and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the US national team,” Macario said.