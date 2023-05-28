Fifa Women's World Cup: A brilliant CJ Bott gets Sky TV's Following the Ferns off to a winning start

REVIEW: Sky TV is attempting to ramp up Fifa Womens’ World Cup fever with the arrival of a new series focused on some of New Zealand’s top players.

Following the Ferns (which debuts on Sky Sport 1 this Tuesday at 7.30pm) profiles some of the Kiwis who we can expect to be wearing the black shirt for the global tournament that Aotearoa is co-hosting with Australia from July 20 to August 20.

At around 12-minutes long each, they’re not exactly a deep dive, but they do offer a flavour of the players’ lives, more than a hint of their personalities and a terrific opportunity for audiences to learn a little more about some of the squad’s more colourful characters.

Which is probably why Wellington-born defender CJ (Catherine Joan) Bott was chosen to lead things off.

“I feel like I came out of the womb ready for a camera,” she says, perhaps only half-jokingly, as the 28-year-old leads us on a hilarious and truly personalised tour of the facilities at her Leicester City club.

Getty Images Football Fern CJ Bott with her Leicester City team-mate Ashleigh Plumptre.

When not chowing down on her favourite breakfast of oats, protein powder, greek yoghurt and berries, she’s sharing Dad jokes with team-mate and Nigerian international Ashleigh Plumptre (“What do you call a man with a number plate on his head? Reg.”) or musing about her love of football while completing a gym workout. Which leads to one of the short doco’s most amusing moments when Plumptre asks the crew if they “want to film her [Bott’s] sweaty bum [mark] on the table as well?”

As well as offering a fascinating insight into Leicester’s professional set-up (clearly separate from the currently equally struggling men’s team), we also get a glimpse into Bott’s home life, as she pontificates on the English art of tea-making (she admits to being ridiculed for her order of proceedings, but confesses that she simply doesn’t have a lot of patience: “I can’t even wait for the jug to boil sometimes.”) and cooks “some kind of Thai red curry ramen soup” with boyfriend Ryan.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Bott in action for the Football Ferns against Iceland in February 2022.

Clearly loved by her Leicester team and coach Willie Kirk (“she has such a great, bubbly personality,” he enthuses), Following the Ferns should help local audiences embrace her as well (if her impressive performances earlier on home soil earlier this year haven’t already).

While the profile approach may lack the drama of the Ferns’ rivals’ recent series over on Disney+ Matildas: The World at Our Feet, New Zealand Football is probably relieved, given the Kiwi team’s travails over the past few months. Watching that slicker, but perhaps overly-produced six-part show sometimes makes for impressively compelling viewing (especially in the opening episode as things don’t go the Australian side’s way at the 2022 Asian Cup in India), but the players’ guards feel a little more up there, than they do here.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet is now available to stream on Disney+.

And as this series progresses – other players set to feature in the eight-episode series include Celtic’s Olivia Chance and New York’s St. John’s University’s Red Storm’s Ava Collins – viewers will get an opportunity to compare and contrast how different organisations view, encourage and support their women’s football teams.

Hopefully, Following the Ferms will help persuade many ordinary Kiwi sporting fans to get behind our women – and the tournament – as the world’s best come to our shores this winter.

Following the Ferns debuts on Sky Sport 1 (Channel 51) at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 30.