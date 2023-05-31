Fifa Women's World Cup: What goes on at Football Ferns training camp

Early training sessions for the Football Ferns gets underway at North Harbour Stadium in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The wind was strong enough to warrant a jacket and the ground still a bit muddy from recent rain.

About 20 hopeful Football Ferns ​took the field at 11am – booted up and decked in the team’s blue training uniform - and got straight to work with running drills and plenty of ball work.

It was a “green” training day, which meant pretty low intensity for the players. Strength and conditioning coach, Angad Marwah, explained training rotates under three categories: green, orange and red.

When the red days hit, they aim to simulate game day, so intensity is high.

Part of Marwah’s job is to keep an eye on intensity and running distance during training. It needs to be enough, while not “blowing them out”.

The squad broke into two groups, each taking one end of the field to tackle ball and footwork. It was a thing of chaotic beauty – multiple balls and impressive timing.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mackenzie Barry working on her ball skills at Football Ferns training at North Harbour Stadium.

When one ball got kicked out of play, a coach immediately passed the next to another player, and the process of passing, goal-attempts and footwork started again.

Off to the side, head coach Jitka Klimková watched on. Shouting encouragement and advice at the players. At one end of the field, they’d recruited a male goalie to join training to make up numbers (Murphy Sheaff was at one end, but the other goalies were still overseas at this stage) and I caught sight of one particular impressive goal fired past his reach into the net.

There was a very quick shout of encouragement from a coach before a new ball was kicked immediately into play.

The squad broke into four teams for quick-fire battles on mini makeshift fields. After a few minutes of quickfire tackles, shots on goal and balls flying in and out of play, the “green” training was done for the day – on the field at least.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Head coach Jitka Klimkova at the team’s training.

With a huddle and “ferns!” chant the teams broke for lunch before hitting the gym.

The squad trains on the field every morning from Monday to Friday. They arrive around 10am, have a team meeting at 10.30 and by 11am boots are on, and they take the field.

They also spend three afternoons a week in the gym at AUT’s Millenium High Performance Centre.

Phoenix defender Kate Taylor, 19, partnered with me during the afternoon gym session.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Forward Paige Satchell during training at North Harbour Stadium

She became serious about football at about the age of 12, but had been playing the sport for most of her life.

In 2019 she, “fully got serious and wanted to dream all the dreams” with football.

In the gym, every member of the team works off Marwah’s personally assigned workout off an app, but the general exercises of the day are the same.

Most players work in pairs, and everyone was relaxed and friendly. It was clear they were here to do a job, though – there’s no half-assing reps in this gym.

We worked a series of dumbbell and band strength exercises over about an hour. Taylor flew through her sets of the same 20kg back extensions that rendered my back close to useless for the next exercise.

And then came a long, slow watch of the clock for five continuous minutes of abdominal work. Taylor maintained chat (and told me to go slow if I needed, as she powered through reps of one of five exercises). My attempt at a smile came out more of a grimace.

Stuff Kate Taylor works on her balance drills at the end of a training session.

By now I was done, but Taylor quickly claimed a nearby bosu ball to use the time working on balance drills.

After training, she told me, the team would, “watch footage, recover, and do the best you can to be ready to go the next day”.

And with the team due to be selected at the end of June, it’d be easy to imagine competition amongst the players, but in the gym they already felt like teammates. They shared jokes and freely chatted between sets, but put in the work when it mattered.

As Taylor told me after the session, they all get on well and everyone shares a similar goal.

To have a great Football Ferns showing at a world cup tournament kicking off on July 20. And to do it on home turf.