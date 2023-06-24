An A-Z of the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand

Tazuni, a "fun, football-loving penguin", is the official mascot for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off in just under a month, when the Football Ferns host Norway at Eden Park.

It's the first of 64 games to be played over four weeks in nine host cities until a champion is crowned at Sydney's Stadium Australia on August 20.

Ahead of the biggest football extravaganza ever seen on these shores, here are some quirky facts and memorable moments from its 32-year history.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images England's Leah Williamson was ruled out of the tournament after rupturing her ACL playing for Arsenal.

A – is for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the injury that has sadly ended several stars' hopes of playing at the tournament.

England duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema and France winger Delphine Cascarino have all had their World Cup dreams dashed by serious knee injuries.

Indeed, studies show that female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer a ruptured ACL than their male counterparts.

One theory claims changing hormones during the menstrual cycle might be a factor, impacting the physiology and biomechanics of the body. But more scientific research is needed to figure out this curious phenomenon.

Michel Euler/AP Spain playmaker Alexia Putellas has won the prestigious Ballon d'or Féminin award two years running.

B – is for Ballon d'or, the award handed to the best female player in the world, won two years in a row by Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas.

The Barcelona superstar is part of a star-studded Spain squad expected to go deep in the tournament, despite an ongoing row with coach Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images A jubilant Brandi Chastain celebrates after scoring the winning spotkick in the 1999 World Cup final.

C – is for Chastain, Brandi. The United States defender produced arguably the most iconic image in the tournament's history when she whipped off her jersey after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 final against China.

With the two sides unable to be separated after 120 minutes of football, the destination of the third title would be decided by a shootout. China's Lui Ying was the first to blink, Briana Scurry turning away her tame spotkick.

That gave Chastain the chance to seal victory for the hosts and she made no mistake, planting a perfect penalty beyond the grasp of Gao Hong.

A jubilant Chastain took off her top to reveal a sports bra before dropping to her knees as the 90,185 fans inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, went wild.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dunedin will host six games in total, including the Football Ferns' pivotal Pool A clash with Switzerland.

D – is for Dunedin, the only South Island centre to host World Cup matches.

The city's Forsyth Barr Stadium, which holds 28,744 fans and has a roof to keep the wind and rain at bay, will stage six games in total, including the Football Ferns' final group game with Switzerland on July 30.

E – is for expansion. After the success of the 2019 tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed expanding the World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, an idea unanimously passed by the FIFA Council.

That means there will be two more groups of four in Australia and New Zealand, with only the top two teams advancing to the round of 16. Four years ago, the three best third placed teams also went through to the knockout stages, leaving more margin for error.

Daniela Porcelli/Photosport The Football Ferns come into the tournament in woeful form and still searching for a winning formula.

F – is for Football Ferns, who are seeking their first win in what will be their sixth World Cup.

Ranked 25th in the world, New Zealand have been in wretched form in the lead-up to their home tournament but will fancy their chances of earning an elusive three points after being drawn in a group alongside Norway (12th), Switzerland (20th) and the 49th-ranked Philippines.

However, anything more than a maiden victory would be a bonus for a team that has badly underperformed in recent years.

G – is for Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove, the awards given to the best player, top goalscorer and best goalkeeper at each World Cup.

Four years ago in France, United States winger Megan Rapinoe came away with both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball trophies, while Netherlands stopper Sari van Veenendaal was the Golden Glove recipient after keeping three clean sheets.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Megan Rapinoe holds the Golden Ball award after being named the best player of the 2019 World Cup.

H – is for hosts. For the first time, the women's competition is being staged in two countries after Australia and New Zealand launched a successful bid to co-host the event.

A total of 29 games will be played on this side of the Tasman, including a semifinal at Eden Park, with the remaining 35 in Australia, culminating in the title match in Sydney.

Six other nations have hosted World Cups; China (1991 and 2007), Sweden (1995), United States (1999 and 2003), Germany (2011), Canada (2015) and France (2023).

Alan Lee/AP FIFA President Giovanni Infantino is never far away from controversy and loves being in the limelight.

I – is for Infantino, Gianni, FIFA's controversial president who, like his predecessor Sepp Blatter, seems to savour the limelight.

When he's not railing against supposed western "hypocrisy" and likening being teased over his ginger hair at school to the plight of migrant workers in Qatar, the Swiss multi-millionaire is doing all he can to fill FIFA's overflowing coffers.

Infantino has pushed for World Cups to be played every two years despite concerns over player welfare and burnout, and recently threatened a TV blackout for some major European countries for offering too little to screen the Women's World Cup.

MARTIN HUNTER/Photosport Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková is running out of time to get her message across to her players.

J – is for Jitka Klimková, the woman tasked with leading the Football Ferns at their home World Cup.

A former Czech international, the 48-year-old was handed a six-year contract in 2021 and has done little to repay the faith that NZ Football boss Andrew Pragnell has shown in her, managing three wins from her 23 games in charge, with four draws and 16 losses.

If the Ferns are going to achieve either of their two stated goals – getting their first World Cup win and qualifying for the knockout stages – they will need to rapidly improve between now and their opener against Norway on July 20.

K – is for Kerr, Sam, the prolific Matildas striker who will carry the hopes of a nation on her shoulders this winter.

Coming off another stellar club season with Chelsea in which she secured a league and cup double, the 29-year-old Kerr – who has plundered 63 goals in 120 international appearances – declared that winning a major international tournament was "the only thing missing in my life right now".

A hungry Kerr is a blessing for Australia – and a curse for rival defences.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Chloe Kelly whips off her shirt after firing the Lionesses to Euros glory against Germany at Wembley.

L – is for Lionesses, the nickname of England's women's team. Coached by Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman, England arrive as one of the favourites after breaking their tournament duck by lifting the Euros on home soil last year.

But their incredible 30-game unbeaten run under Wiegman – which included winning the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley – ended when they were beaten 2-0 by Australia in a friendly in April.

Injuries to key players have also thrown a cloud over England's preparations as they bid to win their first World Cup after third- (2015) and fourth- (2019) place finishes.

M – is for Marta. The Brazilian legend has the distinction of being the all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament's history, with 17 goals across five World Cups.

Marta scored three times during her maiden appearance in 2003, winning the golden boot on home soil four years later with seven as Brazil finished runners-up to Germany. She added four more in 2011, notching her 15th goal at the finals in Canada four years later.

Two converted penalties at the 2019 edition in France took her three clear of retired duo Birgit Prinz and Abby Wambach and the 37-year-old six-time world player of the year can boost her tally in Australia, where Brazil are grouped with France, Jamaica and Panama.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Brazilian legend Marta has scored 17 goals across five World Cup appearances – an all-time record.

N – is for newcomers. Eight of the 32 teams going for glory in Australia and New Zealand will be making their World Cup debuts – Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia.

It's the highest number of debutants since 2015 when there were also eight first-timers, including European powerhouses Spain and the Netherlands.

O – is for OCEAUNZ, the name of the official match ball, designed by German manufacturer Adidas.

Featuring a design inspired by the unique landscapes of the two host nations, it will utilise the same connected ball technology seen at the men's tournament in Qatar, providing precise ball data available in real-time to match officials.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images The official match ball for the 2023 tournament features a design inspired by the two host nations.

P – is for Pearce, Christie, the American defensive stalwart who entered the record books when she came on as an 86th-minute substitute during their 5-2 win over Japan in the 2015 final.

At the time, Pearce was 40 years and 11 days old, making her the oldest woman to feature at a World Cup finals.

Q – is for qualifiers. Aside from hosts Australia and New Zealand who qualified automatically, all the other competing nations had to earn their place at the finals.

For the 12 European sides, this meant topping a five-team group or coming through a two-legged playoff. But the Concacaf (four) African (four), Asian (five) and South American (three) teams all advanced on the basis of their performances at their respective regional tournaments.

The remaining three teams – Haiti, Portugal and Panama – were found at a 10-team playoff tournament in Auckland and Hamilton in February.

Francisco Seco/AP Megan Rapinoe is congratulated by Alex Morgan after scoring the opener in the 2019 World Cup final.

R – is for Rapinoe, Megan, the pink-haired winger who played a key role in the USWNT's 2019 triumph and will spearhead their bid for a historic three-peat.

After notching one goal and three assists in her first tournament appearance in 2011, Rapinoe looked set to take the 2015 edition by a storm after a brace in her side's opener against Australia.

But an ACL injury in training ended her participation as the United States went on to win their third title.

That setback only spurred Rapinoe on and four years later she was the star of the team, scoring six goals and providing three assists as the all-conquering Americans went back-to-back.

Now 37, this might be her last chance to shine on the world stage.

S – is for Sydney, the Australian city that will host the World Cup final on August 20 at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia.

In total, 11 matches will be played in the 'Harbour City', shared between Stadium Australia and Sydney FC's Allianz Stadium (42,512 seats).

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Sydney FC's Allianz Stadium is one of two venues in the Australian city that will host World Cup games.

T – is for tea. In a highly-charged semifinal encounter in Lyon, the United States edged England's brave Lionesses 2-1 to book their spot in the 2019 decider.

Alex Morgan scored what proved to be the winner as England had a goal chalked off for a marginal offside then missed a late penalty to force extra time.

But it was the way that Morgan marked her goal – by miming taking a sip of tea – that left a sour taste in the mouth of some English fans.

The celebration was variously interpreted as mocking the Brits over their fondness for a cuppa to being a nod to the Boston Tea Party, when American colonists protested against British taxes by pouring 342 chests of the stuff into the harbour.

"I feel like we didn't take an easy route through this tournament and 'that's the tea'", Morgan said, somewhat cryptically, when asked to account for her actions.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Alex Morgan mimics drinking tea after scoring against England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Lyon.

U – is for the United States, the most dominant team in the competition's history with four titles.

The USWNT captured the inaugural World Cup in China, beating Norway 2-1 in the final courtesy of Michelle Akers-Stahl's double.

Their second success came eight years later on home soil, edging China on penalties in the decider, before back-to-back triumphs in 2015 and 2019 underlined their dominance.

They arrive in New Zealand as the world's top-ranked team and the favourites to win an unprecedented third World Cup on the bounce.

V – is for VAR, the much-maligned system that enables video assistant referees to assist on-pitch officials with contentious calls such as penalties and red card offences.

First used at a Women's World Cup in 2019, this time round spectators and viewers at home will get live explanations of perplexing decisions like the one that denied England's Ellen White an equaliser against the United States.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images England's Ellen White is bemused after seeing her leveller against the United States disallowed by VAR.

W – is for winners. Only four countries have tasted glory in the eight World Cups to date, the United States (four) and Germany (two) helping themselves to multiple titles.

Norway and Japan are the other two nations to be crowned world champions, in 1995 and 2011 respectively. Will we see a new name engraved on the trophy this year?

X – is for Xie Huilin, the former China international who came on as a substitute at the end of extra time in the 1999 World Cup final specifically to take a penalty in the shootout.

Despite being a defender, Xie was entrusted to take her team's first penalty and she made no mistake from 12 yards, placing a confident spotkick beyond the reach of United States stopper Briana Scurry.

But unfortunately for Xie, her team-mates weren't quite so calm under pressure, Liu Ying fluffing her lines as the hosts prevailed 5-4 to break Chinese hearts.

Y – is for Yallop, Tameka, a midfielder for the Matildas who currently plys her trade in Norway with Brann.

The 31-year-old has been capped 110 times by Australia and is married to her one-time Klepp IL team-mate Kirsty Yallop – a former New Zealand international. The couple got hitched in Mangawhai in 2019.

Phil Walter/GETTY IMAGES Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is showing her support for the FIFA Women's World Cup in an ambassador role.

Z – is for Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand's most successful Winter Olympian, who has been chosen as one of FIFA's 'Beyond Greatness Champions' for the World Cup.

Born in Sydney, the 22-year-old grew up playing football before turning her attention to snowboarding. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Olympic gold medal-winning rower Emma Twigg, businesswoman Dame Therese Walsh and former Football Fern Maia Jackman are the other Kiwi 'champions'.