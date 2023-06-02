A further 250,000 tickets to go on sale for Fifa Women's World Cup

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

Disappointed fans who missed out on tickets for the looming Fifa Women’s World Cup when they went back on sale in April are in luck – almost a quarter of a million extra seats are being released to the public next week.

Fifa has announced that close to 250,000 tickets for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will go on sale on Tuesday, June 6 at 2pm NZT, with seats available for all 64 matches, 29 of which will be played on this side of the ditch.

The tournament which kicks off on July 20 when the Football Ferns host Norway at Eden Park and culminates with the final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia a month later, is set to be the biggest sporting event ever held on these shores.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup drew a reported global audience of 1.12 billion people, 150 million more than the men’s Rugby World Cup in Japan two months later.

Stuff Football fans have reason to cheer with more tickets being made available for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Fifa had reviewed the “available inventory” for all matches and was now able to put more tickets on sale at FIFA.com/tickets.

Sarai Bareman, Fifa’s chief women’s football officer, said she was “delighted” that supporters would get another chance to get their hands on tickets some 48 days from the big kickoff.

“Many matches in both host countries have experienced significant interest and sales demand, so we trust that this latest supply of tickets will enable some truly passionate fans to secure seats at matches that they may have missed out on so far,” Bareman said.

“Fans from over 150 different countries of residence have purchased tickets for the tournament, so we can’t wait to see the football world unite in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month.”

The latest release of tickets will include some obstructed view seats, which may be affected by broadcast, media, and general stadium infrastructure. These will come at a 50 per cent discount to non-obstructed view seats in the same price category.

Fifa said further tickets may be released in the coming weeks and urged fans to check their website.

A ticket resale platform for supporters who purchased tickets and can no longer attend matches has also been set up at FIFA.com/tickets.