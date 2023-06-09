Fifa Women's World Cup hits 1 million ticket sales barrier, vast majority in Australia

The biggest sporting event to be held on New Zealand shores is fast approaching.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event, even if concerns remain over ticket sales in New Zealand.

Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, announced on Friday that 1,032,884 tickets had now been sold for the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, surpassing the total sales for France 2019.

“Delighted to share with the world that Fifa has passed one million tickets sold,” Infantino said.

“... This means that with over one month to go before kickoff, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended Fifa Women’s World Cup in history.”

The vast majority of those sales have been across the Tasman.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Eden Park will host the tournament opener on July 20.

A week ago when Fifa announced the release of about 250,000 more tickets, the governing body told the AFP news agency that New Zealand sales were 220,000 of the then 930,000 tickets sold.

Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will stage a total of 29 matches, including all pool games of defending champions the United States.

“If anything is keeping me awake at night, it's ensuring that New Zealanders maximise this opportunity," the tournament's chief operating officer in New Zealand, Jane Patterson, told RNZ last week.

Still, Patterson remained confident that “Kiwis will get behind this global event”.

”We've priced tickets to be affordable, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for children – cheaper than going to the movies.”

The tournament will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20 when the Football Ferns host Norway.

Later the same day, Australia will take on Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, the tournament’s largest venue, in Sydney.