Newsable: Matches to watch as Football Ferns ignite FIFA Women's World Cup fever

The Football Ferns’ upset win over Norway has ignited interest in the World Cup

On today’s episode of Newsable: the weekend political roundup; Footy Ferns foment footy fever; student journalists bring down university president; the curious tale of the missing Creme Eggs

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Hello folks, happy new week, I hope you’re full of energy and vivaciousness and that if those are in short supply I hope you’ve still got some fumes in the tank from the Football Ferns’ sensational win over Norway last week.

I’ve been thinking over the weekend about power ranking the greatest sports moments I’ve seen in the flesh. This would definitely be up there for sheer atmosphere and upset value. Also my mighty Highlanders’ 2015 Super Rugby title, though I confess to being of slightly less than sound mind at the conclusion of that game.

I’d be keen to hear your stories on this one – flick me an email, emile.donovan@stuff.co.nz.

Onto today’s show! And we’re well and truly kicking into election mode, the parties are squabbling for oxygen and making announcements left, right and centre.

Over the weekend we had news coming out the Greens, ACT, and New Zealand First – it’s all a bit tough to keep track of, so we enlisted Stuff’s Glenn McConnell to give us the essence of what we need to know.

After that it’s a look forward to the biggest upcoming fixtures in the World Cup, with world number 2 Germany in action and footballing powerhouses Italy and Argentina going head-to-head.

Then I chat a bit about the power of student journalism, following the Stanford University student newspaper forcing the university’s own president to resign in an academic integrity scandal.

And finally, Imo tells us about a very unusual burglary in the United Kingdom.

That’s your lot for today, have fun and be good and we’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.