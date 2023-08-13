FIFA Women's World Cup: Plane passengers erupt in celebration at Matildas' win

Almost everyone watched the game on a flight from Australia to NZ.

It was a ‘where were you’ moment as Australia made history in reaching the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The Matildas toppled France in a dramatic quarterfinal in Brisbane on Saturday night, prevailing in a nerve-racking penalty shootout, as the game captured attention near and far, and even in mid-air.

Footage posted online shows a plane-full of passengers flying glued to their screens for those tense final moments, before erupting in celebration once Cortnee Vine slotted the match-winning spot kick.

The ecstasy didn’t even seem to startle the odd passenger out, who had instead found The Lord of the Rings a more attractive proposition.

Australia will now face England in their semifinal, on Wednesday night at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Having not qualified for the first World Cup in 1991, the Matildas did not make it out of the group stage in their first three tournaments, then suffered quarterfinal defeats in the next three before being knocked out in the round of 16 at the last event in 2019.

There is going to be a guaranteed first-time winner at this year’s tournament, with Spain facing Sweden in the first semifinal, at Auckland’s Eden Park on Tuesday night.