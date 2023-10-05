Why New Zealand's hopes of co-hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup appear doomed

ANALYSIS: Amid the ecstasy of co-hosting the biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell was quick to declare it was “not a question of if, it’s a question of when” the country would bid to host the men’s tournament.

But NZ Football’s dream of teaming up with Football Australia again and attempting to bring the men’s World Cup to our shores any time in the near future appears doomed, even after FIFA formally invited bids from territories in Asia and Oceania for 2034, potentially paving the way for another World Cup Down Under in 11 years’ time.

That is because Saudi Arabia – with seemingly endless financial resources – has already announced its intention to compete for the hosting rights, effectively calling fulltime on New Zealand and Australia before a ball has even been kicked, metaphorically speaking.

To combat the heat, a tournament in Saudi Arabia would have to take place in November and December like last year's event in Qatar, but there would likely be serious opposition from European nations to their club seasons being interrupted, which could pave the way for an alternative bid to emerge.

But while Saudi Arabia would be an unpopular choice due to its terrible human rights record, especially so soon after Qatar, crucially, it already has the “full support” of the Asian Football Confederation, which puts AFC members Australia in a perilous position and significantly hampers any prospective trans-Tasman bid.

“The entire Asian football family will stand united in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s momentous initiative, and we are committed to working closely with the global football family to ensure its success,” AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

KARANAMA RURU/STUFF Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

With Auckland’s Eden Park the only stadium that would come close to satisfying the criteria for the men’s World Cup, which states a minimum capacity of 40,000 is required just for a group stage game, New Zealand would only play a minor role and any bid would rely heavily on Australia and other parts of Asia to host a 48-team tournament.

Saudi Arabia confirmed its intention to pitch for 2034 immediately after FIFA made the extraordinary decision to stage the 2030 tournament across six countries and three continents; Europe’s Spain and Portugal, Africa’s Morocco and South America’s Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host one opening match each to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup staged in Montevideo in 1930, with the rest of the tournament to take place some 10,000 kilometres away.

With the next World Cup to be staged in North America, in Canada, Mexico and the United States, in 2026, and FIFA determined to rotate the tournament between continents, that only leaves countries from Asia and Oceania in the running for 2034.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand was a raging success.

“In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting,” president Gianni Infantino said.

“The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

“As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

“The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.”

After the Women’s World Cup drew record crowds in Australia and New Zealand, Pragnell told Stuff in August that it was “only natural” to think Aotearoa could one day host the men’s tournament.

More than 700,000 people attended the 29 matches in New Zealand, exceeding pre-tournament expectations.

“One of the direct consequences of both the bid and the hosting of the Fifa Women’ World Cup is a strengthened relationship between ourselves and Football Australia,” Pragnell said at the time.

“We are both obviously rapt with how the tournament has gone. FIFA are over the moon and couldn't be happier also. We’ve shown what we always knew that we would host the best-ever women’s World Cup.

“It’s only natural that at some time in the future we would host a men’s World Cup. It’s likely to be some sort of Asia-Pacific partnership, and I would see Australia and NZ as a foundation of that, for sure.”

Pragnell was not available to be interviewed on Thursday but NZ Football released a statement, maintaining its eagerness to explore hosting other major FIFA tournaments on the back of the Women’s World Cup.

“Following the success of the best-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, New Zealand Football are keen to explore other major FIFA tournaments,” NZ Football said.

“We are currently reviewing the decisions made overnight and are awaiting more information from FIFA.”

As well as the Women’s World Cup, New Zealand has previously hosted the Under-17 World Cup, Under-17 Women’s World Cup and Under-20 World Cup.