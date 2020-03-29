Coronavirus pandemic situation 'similar to Chernoby nuclear disaster' by European football great Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine national football coach and Laureus world sports ambassador Andriy Shevchenko says people must show the same spirit in the coronavirus pandemic as Ukraine did after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Shevchenko, who played for AC Milan and Chelsea in a glittering career, now coaches the Ukraine national team, for which he won 111 caps.

The 43-year-old ex-striker told Sky Sports he was urging people to support lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

"I have been shut in for 10 days but I am doing well. We can do nothing but respect the orders given by the government and let the medical professionals do their enormous job as well as they can," Shevchenko said.

"They are the true heroes and I thank them. I lived through a similar situation in Ukraine, with the nuclear disaster of Chernobyl in 1986."

Shevchenko was a nine-year-old schoolboy in Ukraine when a Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded, killing two staff immediately and, ultimately, leading to 42 deaths from radiation effects.

Christopher Lee Andriy Schevchenko was one of Europe's top football strikers in the early 2000s.

Ukraine's top scorer with 48 internationals, Shevchenko urged people to take care in the current pandemic.

'Stupid behaviour must give way and it must be understood that each one of us can contract the virus and be a danger to other people."

Schevchenko told Sky Sports he sent his best wishes to the people of Italy, where he played for AC Milan from 1999 to 2006 before joining Chelsea.

"I want to salute every Italian and tell them that I am very close to them, we will all get through this together and I hope that this all will end very soon."

Italy has reported over 10,000 deaths from coronavirus.

Shevchenko was ranked among Europe's top strikers in a career which included league and cup titles with AC Milan and victory in the 2003 Champions League final.

He also won the FA Cup and League Cup during a two-season stint in the English Premier League with Chelsea.

Shevchenko was the bronze medallist for the World Footballer of the Year award in 2004.