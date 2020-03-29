Coronavirus: Eight West Ham players in isolation with 'mild symptoms'

West Ham United players in action against Liverpool. Eight unnamed West Ham squad members have mild coronavirus symptoms.

English Premier League team West Ham United have eight players in self-isolation showing mild symptoms of coronavirus.

The Hammers are due to play a three-team tournament in Queensland in July - along with Brisbane Roar and fellow EPL outfit Crystal Palace - but that could now be at risk as the Premier League considers extending its season deep into the northern hemisphere summer.

Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady revealed the news in her column in UK newspaper The Sun as the pandemic continues to cause major disruption to the sporting calendar across the world.

"I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well," Brady said.

"But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent."

WPA Pool West Ham United deputy chair Karren Brady, pictured with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, says eight Hammers players have mild coronavirus symptoms.

Brady said all players, including the eight in self-silation, had been sent gym equipment and a set of rules around the lockdown.

She said West Ham, "like every other club" was "doing our bit"and helping in the community.

Justin Setterfield Match closure sign at London Stadium, West Ham United's home ground.

The club had introduced an extensive programme of player-led entertainment for children at home, Brady said.