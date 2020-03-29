Premier League: Top clubs 'could go bust' if no pay cuts

Mohamed Salah in action for English Premier League leaders Liverpool before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League has given its strongest indication yet that players will have to take pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise, as one chairman warned, "clubs could go bust".

Several clubs are privately suggesting that wage deferrals are inevitable, even in the top flight. The chairman, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted he feared problems with cash flow and that the delay in "ladder payments" - from where they finish in the league - would cause significant pressure on finances, even in the Premier League.

His club intend to propose that players who earn more than £15,000 9$30,000) a week should agree to a 50 per cent reduction in wages to be repaid over a 12-month period, but first he wants to hear the Premier League's ideas.

Another Premier League club have already suggested that 50 per cent deferrals will be needed but the expectation is that the agreement would have to be much lower - probably less than 20 per cent - to be pushed through.

Burnley premier league footballers back food bank.

Southampton shows its support for coronavirus safety measures.

Although cuts will be the next step, players can eventually be placed on furlough under the Government's coronavirus job protection scheme - where they remain on the payroll but cannot work and are not paid. Clubs would be eligible to claim 80 per cent of an employee's salary up to ??2,500 per month from the state and a number of English Football League sides are already exploring this option. The players would be allowed to train, as the Treasury does not regard that as their primary work.

The Professional Footballers' Association, the players' union, met the Premier League, represented by director of football Richard Garlick, and the EFL yesterday to discuss the likelihood of player wage deferrals. It is hoped that a proposal will be communicated to the Premier League clubs ahead of next Friday's shareholders' meeting, to be held by conference call.

In a joint statement, the organisations said: "The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England, and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

"The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

"Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."

A locked gate leading to Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley before the EPL's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a desire for the Premier League to come up with a proposal that can be agreed by all clubs, to present a unified front.

The warning that even Premier League clubs may go bust may come as a surprise, but outside the top six and a handful of others, finances are tight. There is a widespread acknowledgement that a number of EFL clubs will go into administration.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (R) in an up-the-jumper celebration after netting against Norwich City.

Premier League clubs are also struggling to work out their budgets and cash flows with, for example, season-ticket sales on hold for many and uncertainty about whether they would receive the amount they expected from broadcast deals.

Some clubs are lobbying for the proposed resumption of the season to be pushed back much later than April 30 - which is expected to be agreed - to allow them to make adjustments to their finances, primarily by reducing their wage bills in the short term. The Premier League does, however, remain determined to finish the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates a goal against Aston Villa.

Most EFL clubs and all of those in the Premier League will be able to pay their March payroll in full, but there are concerns as to how they can afford their liabilities after that. For example, one Premier League club told The Daily Telegraph that the loss of revenue from their four remaining league matches that had been selected for live television would cost them £3.6 million ($7.2 million). In addition they would lose £1.7 million ($3.4 million) in match-day revenue per home game.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) is the EPL's second-highest scorer this season.

The PFA is anxious, in particular, that there is consistency in whatever is agreed with the clubs and that demands for pay deferrals are genuine, although if no consensus is reached, some may try to impose unilateral agreements.