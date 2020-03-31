English Premier League star sorry for 'stupidly' breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa's captain, has apologised for going to visit a friend during England's coronavirus lockdown.

English premier league footballer Jack Grealish says he is "embarrassed' at being caught out for "stupidly" flouting lockdown rules in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aston Villa captain has been fined by his club, who has donated the sum to a hospital charity.

1 NEWS The BBC’s David Shukman has this March 30 report.

A day after posting a Twitter video urging followers to stay at home, Grealish was photographed at the scene of a motor accident in Solihull, near Birmingham on Sunday.

The sheepish 24-year-old midfielder posted another video on Twitter on Monday (Tuesday NZ time), apologising for breaking the lockdown rules.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus claims cricket official

* Coronavirus hits Turkish great

* Top EPL clubs 'could go bust'

* West Ham players in isolation

* Coronavirus situation 'similar to Chernobyl'

* Phoenix rocked by positive test

Laurence Griffiths Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish warms up before a premier league match.

"I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am by what has happened this weekend,"

"I know it's a tough time for everyone at the moment being locked indoors for so long. I obviously just got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did, so I obviously urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and the guidelines of what we've been asked to do. I know for a fact that I'll be doing that in the near future now and I urge everyone to do the same.

Catherine Ivill Captain Jack Grealish of Aston Villa (L) lifts the trophy with manager Dean Smith after winning the EPL promotion match at Wembley in 2019.

"I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this. Hopefully obviously in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again once this has all boiled over."

Grealish is one of Aston Villa's best - and highest paid - players and was instrumental in their return to the English Premiership this season.

He is yet to make his England international debut after earlier playing for the Republic of Ireland at age-group level before switching to England's under-21 team.

Aston Villa confirmed Grealish's fine had been donated to University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.