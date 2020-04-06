England football star Kyle Walker breaks coronavirus lockdown to hire two sex workers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the number of UK coronavirus deaths has risen to 4,934, an increase of 621 from Saturday.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is facing a fine of around $500,000 after being accused of ignoring quarantine rules to host a party with two sex workers.

Walker and a friend are alleged to have paid two women to visit his home last Tuesday.

Walker, 29, has apologised but faces a substantial fine – two weeks wages have been suggested – with Manchester City conducting an internal disciplinary investigation.

GETTY IMAGES Manchester City defender Kyle Walker ignored his own advice to flaunt coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

"I want to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today [Sunday] about my private life in a tabloid newspaper," Walker said in a statement.

"I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

"There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

"My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe."

Walker's alleged breach was reported by The Sun and followed up by other British media. They claim the escorts left Walker's residence on Wednesday, the same day the player urged the public via his social media to follow government advice on social distancing and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the escorts told The Sun they had stayed with Walker and his friend for three hours at a cost of around $4500.

"Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules," a Manchester City club statement read.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

"We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017 for a fee rising to $100m.

He has helped Manchester City win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups. He has 48 caps for England.