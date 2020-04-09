Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho accepts he broke social-distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has stopped short of apologising for breaking self-isolating rules in London.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "accepts my actions were not in line with government protocol" after he broke the social-distancing rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mourinho, who was pictured taking a training session with Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common in London, issued a statement that has been cited by UK news outlets.

GETTY IMAGES Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho (left), during a Premier League match against Manchester City in February.

Although he didn't apologise for the breach of the social-distancing rules, the Premier League coach acknowledged he didn't follow the protocols that have been introduced to stop the virus spreading.

"I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household," Mourinho said in a statement.

"It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

Tottenham players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were filmed running together through the same London park. Serge Aurier posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another.

GETTY IMAGES Jose Mourinho looks on during a Tottenham training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig in February.

The club has said it has spoken to the players to remind them "to respect" the Government's coronavirus guidelines.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the players and Mourinho should be leading by example.

​Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Khan said: "My concern is, people particularly children who might support Spurs or follow football, may see these images, pick up a paper, watch the internet and think, well if it's OK for them, why isn't it OK for me?"

"I don't think it is necessary to be training in close proximity with another player who may be carrying the virus. And what you're doing is inadvertently, unintentionally, potentially spreading the virus - you shouldn't be doing that."

The Premier League has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Tottenham said all of the club's players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors: "We shall continue to reinforce this message."

A similar incident in Christchurch, where several Crusaders players - including All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga - were filmed training in a park in the city resulted in the Super Rugby club issuing an apology.

Mo'unga was filmed passing a ball back to some other squad members who were not members of his "pod", a breach of the guidelines issued by the NZ Government.

Although Mo'unga denied it was a planned training session, and never intended to join the other squad members at the park at the same time, he accepted he was wrong to handle a ball they had been training with.