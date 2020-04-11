Coronavirus: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has COVID-19

Former Liverpool and Scotland star Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Thursday (NZT).

"In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic," Dalglish's family said in a statement released by English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

"He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead."