Ex-All Whites skipper Ryan Nelsen knew when his playing career was over

All Whites great Ryan Nelsen knew his playing career was over when a victory felt like a punch to the face.

The defender had a notable English Premier League career with Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur and Queen's Park Rangers, but rapidly realised it was time to hang up his boots at the start of 2013.

Nelsen said a shock 1-0 win for his QPR side away over Chelsea was a massive fillip for the club aiming to avoid relegation, but he couldn't get any joy from the victory.

MICHAEL BRADLEY Ryan Nelsen played for three teams in the English Premier League.

"I played pretty well in the game and walked off, sat in the locker room and everybody was celebrating. We were in the battle for relegation, so everyone was having a great time celebrating, and I can remember just sitting there not being bothered," Nelsen told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine.

"This was not me. If anyone knows me, I quite enjoy winning, but that – I just sat there. All I wanted to do was be home with the family, home with kids; I just didn't care in a way. It was like a punch to the face – it was a real eye opener."

STUFF People watching Ryan Nelsen's last game for QPR at Robbies Bar in Riccarton.

​Nelsen left the London club before the end of the 2013/14 season - which finished with QPR being relegated - and became head coach with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. He only lasted 18 months before being sacked.

"You miss the banter and the camaraderie…you miss it terribly," Nelsen told Newstalk ZB about the end of his playing days, which included captaining New Zealand in their unbeaten group play effort at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

SUPPLIED Ryan Nelsen had a brief stint as coach of Toronto FC.

"But I only missed it really terribly when I actually couldn't do it, like, when I got a bit fatter and at 38, a bit older and grey-haired, now you can't actually do it even if you wanted to.

"Then you wonder 'why didn't I keep playing?' But I always go back to that game, in the locker room at Stamford Bridge. It wasn't a low moment, but I was just done.

"It was just the right time. But god, I miss so many things about it."