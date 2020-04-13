92 games in 35 days: English Premier League's ambitious plan to finish season

The Premier League season may be completed in a frantic five-week period once English football resumes, with the hope that teams would use their own stadiums, rather than neutral venues, even if all matches were played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

There are 92 Premier League games remaining this season, with 16 teams having nine to play and four having 10. Each team is expected to play about two games a week, over 35 days, with discussions ongoing as to whether all can be televised. There is also the FA Cup to reschedule.

The Premier League is taking a keen interest in how Germany's Bundesliga, in particular, is planning to return. All 18 clubs there returned to training last week, working in small groups, with play possibly resuming next month.

That would be too early for the Premier League, although there remains hope that play could resume in June. The clubs will hold their latest conference call on Friday, with the issue high on the agenda amid fears that matches might have to take place behind closed doors until November.

The Premier League is waiting for a government update, due today, on the next step in the lockdown, which is likely to be extended. It is not expected there will be any further clarity on the issue until the end of this month, by when it is hoped restrictions can begin to be eased.

There have been claims that games might be played in neutral venues in a specified area of the country - the Midlands and London have been mentioned - but clubs are resistant.

Next season is due to start on August 8 and, although there is an acceptance that date will probably move, the Premier League does not want to go too far into the year.

There is no prospect at present of fans attending the remaining games, as it is understood from health officials that the UK government is not likely to sanction mass gatherings until the autumn.