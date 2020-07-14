Genius interview from English football cult hero Adebayo Akinfenwa

Adebayo Akinfenwa, left, in his glory moment for Wimbledon against Liverpool.

English football cult hero Adebayo Akinfenwa says he’s only open to talking to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after his latest deeds.

The burly 38-year-old striker just helped unsung club Wycombe Wanderers into the second division as they beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off at Wembley on Tuesday (NZT).

Four years ago he was on a similar stage, helping Wimbledon get promoted from League Two. Out of contract, he famously appealed for managers to “hit him up on WhatsApp”, though most critics felt his career was at an end.

But Wycombe stepped in to sign the 1.85m, 102kg hulk and his goal-scoring deeds have helped them to the second tier of the English game for the first time in the club’s 133-year history.

Now he’s out of contract again, though he’s refined his target.

Liverpool fan Akinfenwa, in a classic post-match interview with Sky Sports UK, said the new Premier League champions would be his only consideration.

“The only person who can WhatsApp me tonight is Klopp, so we can celebrate together,” he said.

“Four years ago I stood in front of you and I was technically unemployed. For me, life and football is all about opinions. Four years ago someone gave an opinion on me and that was their opinion.

“I hope my story shows that the only opinion that matters is the opinion that you have about yourself.

“I was lucky and blessed to find a manager and players who believed in me. So we are here today, and I’ll say it for the people in the back: Wycombe is in the Championship!”

Klopp duly obliged when he was made aware that Akinfenwa wanted a chat.

“Hello big man, I watched the game and congratulations,” Klopp said in his phone call to Akinfenwa.

“I’m pretty sure your whole life you’re at least a Championship player and now finally you are there.

“Well done … great, great victory. Even in strange times I hope you celebrate appropriately.”

Akinfenwa was thrilled to get the call, telling the Liverpool manager: “Klopp, you’re a legend. I told you, we would celebrate together. Boom! You’ll never walk alone.”

Incidentally, Akinfenwa scored against Liverpool in the only time he has faced them in his career – when the Reds won 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon in an FA Cup third round tie in 2015.

He rated that his career highlight.

“I stood alongside Stevie G, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Skrtel and Jordan Henderson,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“That’s the team I support. If you can’t play for the team you support, the next best thing is to play against them and go toe-to-toe against them.

“It was the only time I’ve ever wanted Liverpool to lose and it was the only time in my playing career when I scored and wondered what should I do now?”

Akinfenwa, built more like a rugby player, has turned out for 12 British clubs since 2002 but it seems his future is assured at Wycombe.

Getty Images Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, second left, celebrates with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at a table football match to help promote mental health in Britain.

“I’ve deleted WhatsApp from his phone so he’s not going to be texting any more managers,” Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth, who signed the physical forward four years ago, joked.

“If there’s a club he’s going to play for, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be Wycombe continuing going forward.

“Four years ago he was scoring a penalty in the play-off final at Wembley to get out of League Two.

“Back then he was probably told that he was at the peak of his powers and that was his best; I bet even [Ade]bayo thought that moment was going to be the end of his career and one to savour

“[He] has scored the most goals in the league campaign for Wycombe Wanderers since we got into the League in 1993-94.

“He’s now our record goal scorer which is an amazing achievement. He’s scored over 200 career goals – I think he’s going to be around a little longer at Wycombe Wanderers.”