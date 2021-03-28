All Whites goalkeeper Nik Tzanev makes match-winning penalty save in England

Fringe All Whites goalkeeper Nik Tzanev was the toast of AFC Wimbledon on Sunday (NZT) after pulling off a match-winning penalty save in the final play of the game to give the League One battlers their first victory in a month.

The Wellington-born 24-year-old guessed the right way to save Sam Hoskins’ spot-kick deep into stoppage time and earn a dramatic but vital 1-0 win over relegation rivals Northampton Town.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images AFC Wimbeldon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev celebrates after saving a spot-kick in the final play of the game.

The win moved Wimbledon level on points with Northampton and one point clear of the relegation zone.

“He is a very good goalkeeper,” manager Mark Robinson. “I’ve already talked about his development and how it probably was hindered by the fact he had not played enough football over the years. Now he has got the opportunity, I’m sure he’ll continue to flourish.

“You kind of expect the worst [when it was awarded]. It’s not just a save – it’s a fantastic save. It’s not even a bad penalty. He deserves all the accolades.”

Tzanev made his sole appearance for the All Whites in a friendly against Chinese Taipei in 2018.