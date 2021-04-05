Chris Wood scores for third Premier League match in a row, but can't help Burnley win

Chris Wood celebrates after scoring a penalty to give Burnley an early lead over Southampton they later relinquished.

All Whites striker Chris Wood scored for the third English Premier League match in a row on Sunday, but couldn’t help Burnley beat Southampton.

The Saints eased their relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to win 3-2 for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St Mary's Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley had pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Both teams came into the game on 33 points, seven above the relegation zone, and Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that could secure its top-flight status for another season.

Manchester United strike late

Mason Greenwood completed a strong comeback by Manchester United in a 2-1 win over Brighton that strengthened the team's grip on second place.

While Manchester City is all but certain to capture the league title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to underline their progress by finishing as runner-up and going all the way in the Europa League.

Peter Powell/Pool via AP Arsenal loanee Joe Willock (right) celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Newcastle against Tottenham.

Brighton made life difficult and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first-ever league victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to reply in the second half.

This match was far less dramatic than United's 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture – when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after the final whistle – but Brighton made the hosts work hard for their victory.

United consolidated second place and are four points ahead of third-place Leicester and 11 ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

Tottenham denied by Arsenal loanee

Tottenham were denied a place in the Premier League’s top four by a player on loan from fierce rivals Arsenal as Joe Willock’s late goal earned Newcastle a 2-2 draw.

Harry Kane’s first-half double moved him back atop the Premier League’s scoring chart and saw Spurs rally from conceding the opening goal to Joelinton in the 28th.

Tottenham were on course to climb above London rival Chelsea and into the Champions League qualification positions when Willock, a 79th-minute substitute, smashed a close-range finish into the net off the crossbar six minutes later.

Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP Aston Villa's Trezeguet wheels away after scoring in their 3-1 win over Fulham.

The midfielder joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season from Arsenal on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Tottenham have failed to win a league-high six games when leading at halftime and dropped 11 points because of goals in the final 10 minutes of games.

It could be a crucial point for Newcastle, who came into the game in fourth-to-last place and looks to be engaged in a duel with Fulham over the final relegation place.

Fulham unable to take advantage

Trezeguet came off the bench to score two goals in three minutes as Aston Villa rallied late for a 3-1 win over Fulham to leave the beaten visitors in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Fulham looked on course to climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Newcastle when Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his scoring form from the international break and netted in the 61st minute after pouncing on an under-hit back pass by Tyrone Mings.

Mings made amends by crossing for Trezeguet to turn in the equalizer in the 78th and the winger doubled his tally by volleying in a cross from substitute Keinan Davis, who had dispossessed Tosin Adarabioyo.

Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround in the 87th as Villa managed to win without captain and star midfielder Jack Grealish, who felt discomfort in the team’s final training session before the game to prevent him returning from a shin injury.

With Newcastle drawing with Tottenham earlier on Sunday, Fulham would have jumped out of the bottom three with a win. Instead, the London club fell three points behind Newcastle and have played one game more.