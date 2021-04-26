History-making Chris Wood scores 'perfect 10' as he joins EPL greats as regular scorer

Chris Wood has become just the third player in EPL history to get a first-half away hat-trick.

Records continue to tumble for Kiwi hat-trick hero Chris Wood who has joined a select band of global football superstars on the list of the English Premier League’s most consistent scorers of the last four years.

The 29-year-old became the first New Zealander to score an EPL hat-trick with three first-half strikes in Burnley’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Oli Scarff/Pool via AP Chris Wood was delighted to get his first Premier League hat-trick to give him double figures in an EPL season for the fourth successive year.

The All Whites marksman is now Burnley's record premier league scorer with 44 goals, and is just the sixth EPL player to rack up 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.

The other five are global big names – Tottenham Hotspur’s England captain, Liverpool’s Egyptian international Mohammed Salah, Arsenal’s France targetman Alexandre Lacazette, Kane’s Spurs teammate Son Heung-Min and Leicester City’s former England star Jamie Vardy (who Wood played alongside at Leicester).

Wood – who has 44 goals for Burnley since 2017 – won Burnley’s man of the match award, and received a perfect 10 out of 10 rating – the first for a Clarets player – from the Who Scored.com website.

The Lancashire Live website agreed that Wood was a perfect 10, with football writer Alex James noting: “Simply sensational. First half hat-trick showed every aspect of his game. Wonderful finish for first, movement for second and aerial ability for third. As good a striking showing as you will see in the Premier League this season.’’

Match of the Day television pundit Danny Murphy – a former Liverpool and England midfielder – praised Wood’s display against Wolves, saying: “There's so much good from Burnley but from him as well. He gives them a focal point, he's confident, he looks hungry and Wolves can't deal with him.

Wood’s Burnley teammates also hailed his effort, with Ashley Westwood – who scored the fourth goal from a Wood assist in the Clarets’ record away EPL victory - insisting the tall Kiwi was “unplayable’’.

Oli Scarff/Pool via Getty Images Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is powerless to stop Chris Wood's first goal.

Wide midfielder Dwight McNeil, whose pinpoint crosses have led to 10 goals for Wood in the past four campaigns, said on the Lancashire Live website: "I think everyone played amazing and credit to Woody for getting his hat-trick, I thought he deserved it. He's played well all season.

"I think he knows what I want to do, and he knows what I want to do, it's been a while since I last assisted him, we were speaking about that yesterday.

Oli Scarff/Pool via AP Chris Wood's second goal hits the back of the net.

"I'm just happy to have set him up and all his finishes were amazing, he deserved his hat-trick."

New Zealand Football made great play of Wood's golden treble, with six social media posts on Sunday morning, including welcoming New Zealand’s inclusion on the EPL hat-tricks list.

Wood has scored 24 goals in 57 internationals for the All Whites since 2009.

AT A GLANCE

The only six players to score 10 or more goals in each of the last four English Premier League seasons.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 86

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) 83

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 74

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 50

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 50

Chris Wood (Burnley) 44