Euro 2020: Heartbreak among English fans at Auckland pub after England-Italy final

The Fox on Auckland's waterfront was a rollercoaster of emotion following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

There was heartbreak at Auckland’s The Fox pub on Monday morning as England lost the Euro final against Italy.

Fans in football shirts and red and white face paint were in full voice from the wee hours, belting out Football’s Coming Home.

The pub was packed well in advance of kick-off with fans staking their claim to the spots closest to the screens.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff England fans disappointed and heartbroken at their loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Fans bellowed the national anthem, breaking into cheers as the game started.

The first goal two minutes in was met with deafening roars, beer flung in the air and people jumping up and down.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Football fans at The Fox pub in Auckland at the start of the England vs Italy final.

Outfits ranged from suits – for those heading straight to the office – to full football strips, head-to-toe red and white and St George flags draped like togas.

Between shouts of “Come on England” and football chants, there was barely a moment of quiet from the crowd.

One fan said he was going to have to take the day off after making it as far as halftime, while the majority of the crowd seemed to have no plans of going to work later.

It could just as easily have been 8pm on a Saturday rather than 8am Monday.

Italy’s goal was met with near-silence from the crowd with a smattering of boos – but the fans soon burst into a round of I’m England ‘Till I Die.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Outfits ranged from suits, to full football strips, head-to-toe red and white and St George flags draped like togas.

The tension was high in extra time, with every shot and near miss met with cheers and groans.

In the penalty shoot-out, Italy won 3-2, crushing England’s Euro dreams.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff England fans watching keenly after the team, Three Lions, scored.

The final, played at Wembley Stadium, was the first time the England’s men’s team had played in a major final in 55 years.

The women’s team played Germany in the 2009 Women’s Euro final.

England beat Denmark 2-1 on Thursday after a controversial penalty award.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff This is the first time the England men’s team has played in a major final in 55 years.