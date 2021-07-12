Euro 2020 final: Riot police try to break up angry crowds after final

Riot police have been deployed to disperse crowds of football fans in London after England’s loss to Italy in the Euro championship final.

Officers in riot gear were trying to break up crowds of England supporters outside Wembley Stadium after Monday’s (NZT) game, with bottles being thrown and England fans chanting songs against Italy.

London police said there had been 45 arrests by officers policing the final.

Peter Morrison/AP People run away as a smoke flare is set off in front of a police line near Leicester Square in London.

READ MORE:

* Queen hails England football team ahead of Euro 2020 final at Wembley

* UEFA fines England over laser pointed at Denmark goalkeeper before Harry Kane's goal

* Euro 2020 final: Where Italy and England can win or lose



Police also descended on London’s Trafalgar Square, where crowds had been trying to push their way into fan zones without tickets, and on other parts of the central city.

The high security comes after dozens of fans stormed security barriers at Wembley ahead of the game, clashing with security and police as they stampeded their way in.

Ian West An injured England fan near the steps of the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square.

London’s Metropolitan police said it was now looking to identify the fans who broke through.

Fights were also reported to have broken out among fans around barriers to the stadium before the game, while supporters had broken into the National Gallery and gathered on its terrace to get a better view.

Peter Morrison/AP England supporters climb up to a balcony near Trafalgar Square.

A fan ran also onto the pitch at Wembley in the 87th minute on the game. It took four stewards to remove him.

BeIN sports journalist Matt Critchley – in a live cross from a designated fan zone in Trafalgar Square – reported fans throwing bottles.

Carl Recine Stewards run after a pitch invader during the final.

“It’s not a nice feeling at all. On England’s big day, many, many fans have let them down and let them down badly,” he said.

Numerous videos across social media captured moments of violence around the game.

England’s Football Association was last week fined €30,000 (NZ$51,000) after a laser pointer was fired at Denmark’s goalkeeper during the Euro semi-final

– with AP