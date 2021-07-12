Prince George steals scene at Wembley final while Prince William congratulates Italy

Italy have clinched the European Championship title after England endured a horror penalty shootout at Wembley.

Prince George found time to give his mother, the Duchess Cambridge, a heartfelt hug at Wembley while his father, Prince William, congratulated Italy on beating England in the men's European Championship football final.

Frank Augstein/AP Prince William (R), his son Prince George and his wife Duchess Catherine stand during the national anthems at the Euro 2020 men's football final.

The seven-year-old Prince George’s scene-stealing moments were captured on social media as he attended his first major football final.

Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium, with Prince William showing dignity in defeat as he extended his congratulations to the Italians.

William is the president of the English Football Association. He wrote on Twitter “Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.”

John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images Prince William, president of the Football Association interacts with Gabriele Gravina, Italian Football Federation president, at the Euro 2020 final, won by Italy.

He told England “sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high.”

“I know there’s more to come.’’

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper to win player of the tournament at the European Championship after Italy beat England in penalty shootout in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Donnarumma made two saves in the shootout and he has been outstanding for Italy throughout Euro 2020.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finished top scorer with five goals.

Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.

Portugal were eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.