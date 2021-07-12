Euro 2020: England chiefs condemn racial abuse of players after penalty shootout failures

Italy have clinched the European Championship title after England endured a horror penalty shootout at Wembley.

England’s football authorities have deplored “disgusting’’ racial abuse of three young players who missed penalties in the Euro 2020 men’s football final defeat to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Sako were targeted by trolls on social media after the game at Wembley on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

That drew a swift rebuke from the Football Association, which called on social media companies to “take accountability’' and ban abusers.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team," said the FA in a statement published on the BBC Sport website.

Andy Rain/Getty Images Marcus Rashford of England buries his head in hands after hitting the post in the penalty shootout at Wembley while Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates.

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

Rashord, 23, who has campaigned against child hunger and poverty in England, spoke out after being targeted for racial abuse after Manchester United’s UEFA Cup final defeat to Villareal in May.

Rashford, Sancho, 21, and Saka, 19, failed to convert their penalties after England and Italy were deadlocked at 1-1 following extra-time.

Coach Gareth Southgate sent Rashford and Sancho on near the end of the extra-time with the shootout specifically in mind.

Captain Harry Kane and senior centreback Harry Maguire slotted their shots, but Rashford did a stuttering run-up before lashing his spotkick against the base of the post.

Frank Augstein/Getty Images A dejected Gareth Southgate (third, L), England’s head coach, defended his penalty takers after shootout defeat to Italy.

Sancho and Saka had their efforts saved by Italy’s tournament MVP goalkeeper Gianliugi Donnarumma as Italy clinched a 3-2 victory on penalties.

Southgate consoled his dejected young trio on the pitch, and defended them later in a television interview.

“It’s down to me. I decided on the penalty takers based on what they’ve done in training, and nobody is on their own,’’ Southgate said.

Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images England players look on dejected after losing in the penalty shootout .

“We won together as a team, and it’s on all of us for not being able to win the game tonight. But in terms of the penalties, that’s my call. It totally rests with me.”

“We were well-prepared and obviously started it well, but unfortunately the guys weren’t able to convert tonight. They can’t look at themselves in terms of how they practised because they couldn’t have done any more or anything better.”

England were in their first major men’s football tournament final since Bobby Moore’s 1966 team won the World Cup final at Wembley.

Southgate said his squad was “hugely disappointed’’ at the final outcome, but he was proud of their campaign.

“The players have been an absolute credit, they’ve given everything they possibly could. They’ve run themselves into the ground,’’ he said.

“At times they played really well, at times we didn’t keep the ball quite well enough, especially at the start of the second half, but we can’t have any recriminations, they’ve been a joy to work with. They’ve gone further than we’ve gone for so long, but tonight it’s incredibly painful in that dressing room.”