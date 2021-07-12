Euro 2020: Football's Coming Close - how UK media reported England's heartbreak

A gracious British media has reflected the nation's pride and pain in England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy and predicted a bright future for Gareth Southgate’s side despite the Euro 2020 final heartbreak.

As a packed Wembley emptied with Italy taking the trophy with them after the game was locked at 1-1 at full time and extra time, the headlines quickly flowed.

It was a unanimous tribute to the brave Lions who had once again missed out on a major footbal trophy.

David Cliff/AP Dejected England fans leave Wembley Stadium after the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

“A positive, on this most blasted night? Only that, with such a young and gifted England team, it is unlikely to be 55 years before the nation treads this path again,” wrote Martin Samuel in the Daily Mail.

“And they may be better prepared the next time, if it is soon enough. These players, even this manager if he can put himself through it again, hardened and experienced by nights like this; by a defeat at the hands of opponents who ultimately held their nerve in this most unforgiving of arenas.

“Italy were resolute to the end. Resolute even in the midst of a ragged, imperfect shoot out, when as many missed from the spot as scored.

“Ultimately, the better team won. Italy edged the shoot-out much as they edged the match, a bit wiser over the course and distance, carrying less weight, that famous 30 years of hurt that, now nearer 60, with new verses being added all the time.

“Quite simply, Italy, now 34 games unbeaten, are further ahead of where England stand now. Just. But perhaps they won't always be. That is all England can cling to. Hope.”

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images England manager Gareth Southgate consoles Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

Manager Southgate was a common thread in the British media. He’d been through shootout despair as a player and now endured the pain as head coach.

“The Gareth Southgate story, which had come so close to touching a beautiful glory, had the cruellest sort of Hollywood twist,” wrote Matt Dickinson in The Times.

“The England manager has spent half his life answering questions about a failed penalty 25 years ago on this site, against Germany in the semifinals of Euro 96. He has done more than any England manager to try to cure the nation of its penalty neurosis.

“He has done so much exceptional work to lead England forward that this was no way for a thrilling, joyous summer to end, as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed with their spot-kicks and a night of national catharsis became one of anguished shock instead.

“Make that 56 years, and counting. After all that time you would think that defeat should become easier to bear but as a bereft Wembley emptied, this one cut deep.

“England had the lead and, for a little while it seemed, an extraordinary confidence. But no one could dispute that Italy had earned their victory for the way they ripped the momentum back from England. Football’s Coming Close.

Michael Regan/AP Italy's team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final after a penalty shootout victory against England.

“As the sombre crowds headed away from Wembley, they walked past the statue of Bobby Moore standing sentinel outside the home of English football. The icon of 1966 will have the plinth all to himself for a while longer.

“There was to be no historic triumph, no trophy, but Southgate has built an England team to be proud of. This is a side to last, rather than the usual recriminations and a manager humiliated and all the work tossed in the bin.”

The Guardian took a similar line with football correspondent David Hytner noting how Italy had grown into the match.

“In the end, it would be a depressingly familiar hard luck story for England because, make no mistake, they had held the key to glory in their hands. Southgate’s team had enjoyed early elation when Luke Shaw scored his first international goal, a magnificent half-volley with the game’s first move. England had been comfortable in the first half of normal time, holding Italy largely at arm’s length.

“But the game slid away from them in the second half, Italy turning up the temperature, stepping higher, pinning England back. There were long spells when Southgate’s players could not get out. The approach felt wrong, Southgate powerless to stem the tide.

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Italian fans in Rome celebrate the victory after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships.

“It came to feel like a slow and inexorable trudge towards defeat.

For Italy, it was a second European Championship and glory for Roberto Mancini, whose work since taking over as the manager from Gian Piero Ventura after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup has been little short of sensational.

“Italy had the know-how; they have almost forgotten what defeat is. They are unbeaten in 34 matches, a run that spans nearly three years.

“For England, it was a tale of regret, and for all of the progress to this point, the feel-good factor, the rallying of the nation behind a likeable team, the result was always going to be the only thing that mattered. Southgate had even said so himself on Friday.”