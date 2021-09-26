Premier League: 'That's life: Chris Wood philosophical after VAR denies Burnley goal

Kiwi striker Chris Wood saw his late goal disallowed for offside after a video replay at Leicester City.

Burnley’s Chris Wood shrugged off a VAR call that denied him a potential winner at his former English Premier League club Leicester City.

With Burnley seeking their first win of the season, Wood headed home an Ashley Barnes flick-on in the dying seconds on Saturday.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Chris Wood of Burnley scores a goal which is later disallowed for offside in a 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

It looked for a moment that the New Zealand forward had given Burnley a 3-2 win, but a VAR replay ruled Wood was offside and the goal was disallowed.

Wood accepted the decision in his stride, saying after the match: “As a striker, you are playing on the last shoulder.

READ MORE:

* Premier League: Manchester City end run of losses with win at Chelsea as rivals lose

* All Whites to go without A-League players for first time since competition started

* Wellington Phoenix rule out move for All Whites captain after West Ham exit



“You know that flick-on was from Barnsey, all you’ve got to do is put in the back of the net and see from there.

“That’s life,’’ he said of the match officials’ final call.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was equally accepting.

“I haven’t see the goal but if he’s off, he’s off,” Dyche told Burnley’s websit. “I’m a fan of VAR, so therefore if it’s an offside, it’s an offside.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

“I was more worried about the second [Leicester] goal, in the build-up. It’s a clear foul on Johann Gudmundsson.

“The linesman saw it seven yards away, so I don’t know how it isn’t given. We can defend better after that, but the fact is, it’s a foul and if we get that, the whole feeling of that moment changes.”

Wood’s former Leicester teammate Jamie Vardy was the game’s central figure.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Jamie Vardy scored three goals in the Leicester City-Burnley game, two for his side Leicester and an own goal gift to Burnley.

The veteran ex-England forward scored two goals in his 350th Premier League game, but also conceded the first own goal of his career.

Ivory Coast international winger Maxwel Cornet scored his first goal for Burnley in the 40th minute from a cross by Wood’s strike partner Matej Vydra.

“Both of them [Cornet and Vydra] played well, I thought Chris Wood as well. The front two in the first half in particular were very good,’’ Dyche said.

Wood - who has scored 10 or more goals in the past three EPL seasons for Burnley - has just one to his tally this term, with Burnley second-last without a win after six matches.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Chris Wood joins the throng of Burnley players congratulating Maxwel Cornet (C) on his goal at Leicester City.

But the Kiwi striker is not pressing the panic button, saying Burnley had done well at Leicester and had not been playing badly during the season.

“We’ve been playing well and working hard as a group, we just haven't been picking up the results,’’ he said.

“I’m sure that will change, it needs to just happen sooner or later.’’

Dyche said Burnley were creating chances in attack, but had to “make sure that balance is right and turn these decent performances into wins.

“There’s no naivety in my world of football and neither in my players' view – they know we’ve got to turn these situations into winning performances, not just good performances.”