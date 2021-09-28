Kiwi midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias signs pro football contract for English club Fulham

New Zealand-born midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has signed his first professional football contract for leading English second tier club Fulham.

The 17-year-old –described by a Fulham official has having “the skill of a Brazilian and the strength of a New Zealand rugby player’’ – has secured a three-year deal with the west London club.

Lower Hutt-born Dibley-Dias is eligible to represent four countries – New Zealand, Brazil, Portugal and England.

His profile on Fulham’s website says the central midfielder “chose his international allegiance as Brazil at the start of the 2021-22 season’’.

His grandfather Manoel José Dias (dubbed Manoelzinho) averaged a goal every two games for leading Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Corinthians in the 1960s.

While Dibley-Dias has said “the dream is to play for the Brazilian national team’’ is his ultimate goal, his immediate future is with Fulham.

"I'm really pleased to extend my stay at the club,’’ he told Fulham’s website. “I've enjoyed my time here so far and have worked hard so I'm grateful to continue this journey.

"I think this is the best place for me to improve as a player and further my career as a footballer."

He scored four goals in 19 games for Fulham’s under-18 team last season and earned a reputation for pinpoint freekicks, scoring three times from the set piece.

Fulham’s development manager Huw Jennings said on the club website last April that Dibley-Dias “has the skill of a Brazilian and the strength of a New Zealand rugby player’’.

He said the Kiwi could “play in all positions along that [midfield] line’’.

“When he came to us as an attacking midfielder, he was adept as creating and scoring goals. What he's added to his game is the defensive side."

After Dibley-Dias’ signing this week, Jennings said the teen was “an intelligent midfielder who has had his challenges with injury, but he's got great potential and will hopefully be back soon supporting our 18s and 23s.’’

Fulham were relegated from the English Premier League last season and are currently fourth in the Championship and one of the favourites for promotion.

The Craven Cottage club already has an antipodean midfielder on its books. Australia's Tyrese Francois, 21, made his EPL debut for Fulham last season.