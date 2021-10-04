All White Ryan Thomas on target as PSV close the gap on Eredivisie rivals Ajax

New Zealand international Ryan Thomas continued his comeback from a serious injury by scoring his first goal of the season to help Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven clinch a crucial 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Monday (NZT).

The narrow win moved PSV within one point of Eredivisie leaders Ajax, who slipped up with a 1-0 defeat at home against Utrecht.

“It was big. Obviously with Feyenoord and Ajax both losing it was important to get the three points tonight.

Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images Ryan Thomas celebrates with PSV team-mate Cody Gakpo after scoring his team’s second goal against Sparta Rotterdam.

“It was a bit more difficult than we wanted it to be but in the end we got the three points so that’s what matters,” Thomas said.

The 26-year-old scored PSV’s second goal with four minutes left to play in the game after Cody Gakpo dribbled into the box and delivered a dangerous ball across goal for his team-mate from Te Puke to tap in home at the near post.

Thomas’s 86th minute strike proved decisive as Sparta pulled one goal back in stoppage time through Lennart Thy.

PSV had 26 shots to Sparta’s five but only hit the lead in the 82nd minute when Ibrahim Sangare beat his man and scored with a spectacular long-range effort before Thomas doubled their advantage four minutes later to secure the three points.

“When you have five at the back with four in front of them it’s difficult for us to break them down especially when we keep missing those chances, it gives them a lot of energy to keep pushing,” Thomas said.

“The longer it stays 0-0 the better it is for them.

“Unfortunately it took a bit longer for us to get the first goal but luckily we got the second one and could grind it out.”

Thomas was left out of the All Whites squad for upcoming friendlies against Curaçao and Bahrain in order to concentrate on his club commitments with PSV after recently recovering from a serious ankle injury that also kept him out of New Zealand’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

PSV’s next game is against Thomas’s former club PEC Zwolle on Sunday.