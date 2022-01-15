From stadium painter to striker: First All White Colin Walker recalls his start in English top flight

Colin Walker airborne in an English First Division game for Sheffield Wednesday against Spurs in October 1986.

In the second and final part of the Colin Walker interview, the former All Whites striker tells Tony Smith about how he scored against Liverpool and later earned his spurs against the great Glen Hoddle.

Colin Walker - the New Zealand All Whites goal grabber who’d joined Sheffield Wednesday as a painter and decorator - glanced across the pitch and spotted Spurs' England stars Glen Hoddle and Chris Waddle.

On that memorable day in October 1986, Walker became the first All White to play in England's top tier - the old First Division championship.

But, playing the biggest names in the game was nothing new for the former bin man from south Yorkshire.

Four years before, he'd scored against Liverpool on a foggy night at Anfield in only his second professional game.

TVNZ Striker Colin Walker's brilliant wide-angle chip against Israel remains one of the greatest international goals scored by an All Whites player.

Screengrab/TVNZ Colin Walker shows his delight at scoring one of the greatest goals in All Whites history - a clever chip from near the sideline in a 3-1 win over Israel in a World Cup qualifying game at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, in October 1985.

Walker had three spells in New Zealand football between 1980 and 1988 and his brief but successful All Whites association- including a wonder goal against Israel - has already been chronicled by Stuff.

But the 63-year-old Grimsby Town director of academy coaching also enjoyed some memorable career breaks in his native England.

"I think a little bit of football is about luck,'' Walker says, recalling his pro football bow after going home for a break at the end of 1980, his first year in New Zealand.

"I was only planning to stay for three months and then go back to Gisborne. I still knew some people at Barnsley from when I was playing in their youth team in the mid-70s, so I rang them up, and asked if I could come training.

"Norman Hunter [former Leeds United and England defender] was the manager, and he didn't have enough players for a reserve game. He asked, 'Col, will you play?' I said, 'Course I will'. I scored a goal, so, it was 'Col will you play the next game?'

After four goals in four games, Hunter asked: 'Col would you fancy signing pro?’ ... It was something I'd always wanted to do.''

Stuff Colin Walker (C) draws a save from Taiwan's goalkeeper in a 1985 All Whites game in Auckland.

Anfield debut

Walker toiled in the reserves at the Second Division club before getting his big break, an opportunity he could never have scripted.

Barnsley's former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ronnie Glavin, was injured for a League Cup quarterfinal 40 years ago this week, in January 1982. Hunter had a reshuffle, brought Walker into the first team for a practice game and a set-piece session and named the 23-year-old for his professional football debut - away to cup holders and European champions Liverpool on a murky Tuesday night.

Some 16,000 Barnsley fans made the 112km trek to Merseyside on jam-packed trains and gridlocked motorways, blanketed in dense fog. Many didn't arrive until the second half.

Walker could have been forgiven for an attack of nerves as he glanced across the Anfield. Fifteen months before, he'd been playing at Gisborne's Childers Reserve. Now, he was facing Liverpool fans on The Kop, and some of the famous club's all-time greats - Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and Ronnie Whelan, goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, and defenders Phil Neal, Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson.

Much was made in the media of Walker's bin man status, with Patrick Barclay in The Guardian describing the debutant as "a former refuse operative from Rotherham, who "did not, as might have been expected, play sweeper''.

Barclay noted "the newcomer almost scored [just before halftime] with a parabolic header Grobbelaar did well to turn over the crossbar''.

In the second half, Barclay wrote, Walker, "who showed a surprising degree of skill'' created two chances for teammate Trevor Aylott, who had a shot blocked by Hansen and later headed over the bar.

"We gave them a right game, I don't think they expected the game they got,'' Walker said of the 0-0 draw. "We went for them, we created as many chances as they did.

Scoring against Liverpool

Supplied/Colin Walker Press coverage of Colin Walker's debut English professional goal for Barnsley against Liverpool in a League Cup quarterfinal replay in January 1982.

The replay at Barnsley a week later was even more memorable. Liverpool brought all their big guns to Oakwell, but Walker stunned them with an early goal - the first of his senior pro career.

A freekick was taken, "someone had a shot and the goalkeeper [Grobbelaar] saved it.'' Walker admits he was never known for his pace, but he "sprinted and got there [to the loose ball] and knocked it in from two and a half inches.''

Then, Liverpool's "class came out''. They rallied to win 3-1, but Walker had impressed Hunter enough to "stay in the first team for pretty much the rest of the season''.

In 1983, he joined nearby Doncaster Rovers, playing under former Leeds and Scotland captain Billy Bremner. "Doncaster got relegated, they wanted to keep me on, but Gisborne and Fallon had shown an interest in me emigrating. I'd just got married, so me and Karen had a chat, and decided to give it a go.''

All Whites fans would have been happy for Walker to complete his career here, but his career pathway took another unexpected fork.

"After we went to Israel [for a World Cup qualifier in 1985] I flew back to Gisborne, but my wife left New Zealand because she was homesick. I could have gone to Sydney Olympic and I had an offer from Manurewa, but my missus wasn't going to leave England, so I decided to have another go to try and make it there.''

Decorator turns goal grabber

Back in Rotherham and nursing an injury, Walker "went to see the Sheffield Wednesday physio”.

In walked Wednesday manager Howard Wilkinson, who had coached England B when Walker and the All Whites played them in 1984. He recognised the blond striker getting treatment, and made another offer Walker couldn’t turn down. "He said, 'the reserves have got seven league game left and I don't want to play any pros. Will you play in those seven games, and I'll give you a bit of petrol money'?''

After the seven-match stint, "Howard said 'why don't you come and work as a decorator? They were painting the outside of Hillsborough [Stadium] blue. So, I went there as a decorator on 180 pounds a week, from eight till 12. Then at 12, all the staff went for a run and I went with them, we used to run miles and miles. Little did I know, when the players came back, I was the rabbit at the front of the run with them. I was 28 years old, and I was as fit as a fiddle.''

Walker began ball-work with the first team, and "came on a sub against a non-league team and got three goals in eight minutes''. Wilkinson took him on a pre-season tour to Finland, where he made two substitute appearances then "started the third game and scored the winner. After that game, he offered me a two-year contract.''

With Wednesday in the First Division, Walker knew he was being signed to play primarily for the reserves and help develop younger players.

But his first big chance came in a League Cup second leg away to Stockport County where he "came on as a sub and scored a hat-trick in 15 minutes'' in Wednesday's 7-0 win. Wilkinson bought him the match ball as a souvenir. "I've still got it in the garage.''

Earning his Spurs

SUPPLIED/Colin Walker Colin Walker (R), in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspur in 1986, on the day he became the first All White to play in England's First Division.

On 18 October 1986, Walker, aged 28, made his top flight bow against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Over 35 years later, he can still rattle off the Spurs lineup. "Ray Clemence in goal, Gary Stevens right back, Richard Gough, Gary Mabbutt, [Mitchell] Thomas at left back, then Chris Waddle, Glen Hoddle, Graham Roberts and Tony Galvin, and Clive Allen played up front [with Belgian international Nico Claesen]. Clemence, Waddle and Hoddle were England superstars, while Gough went on to captain Scotland and Galvin played at a World Cup for the Republic of Ireland.

Again, it was an unexpected lineup change that that led to Walker’s debut, with Wilkinson preferring him to Carl Shutt, the listed No 10 in the Wednesday lineup – a switch that caught the television caption writers out (see the team listing in this match video on YouTube)

Walker "still watches the video from that game every now and again'' and remains proud of his role in Wednesday's 1-1 draw.

He kept his place for the next game, too, a 2-2 draw at home with Coventry City, a game immortalised for Coventry keeper Steve Ogrizovic scoring with a long, bouncing kick into the Wednesday net.

Then it was back to the reserves where he remained for the rest of his contract. "Howard Wilkinson used to call me Polyfiller, I used to fill in for him to help him out. I wasn't on a lot of money, but I was a good, clean lad, who never gave any bother, and I did so well that I'm guessing he couldn't not try me out, he had to give me a go. But, I was never going to play for him permanently because of the way Howard played, a 3-4-3 system where he got the ball to the striker as quick as he can. That wasn't my game, I needed the ball in to feet to create in and around the box.''

While Walker's top-flight stay lasted just two games, in his own understated way he blazed a trail for All Whites such as Danny Hay, Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid to follow.

After leaving Wednesday, Walker returned to New Zealand a third time, as City's player-coach. But times had changed at Childers Road and he didn't last long. "I hadn't done my homework, I let my head rule my heart. From the minute I arrived, I knew something was wrong.''

He came home to Rotherham, where a career-ending cruciate knee ligament injury ended his playing career at 30.

Stephen Pond - PA Images via Get/Getty Images Former All Whites striker Colin Walker, pictured here as York City's manager in 2008, has been in English professional football as a player and coach for over 30 years.

A new passion – coaching – then emerged. Walker began his apprenticeship as head coach at Rotherham non-league club Maltby Miners Welfare, who he guided into the North West Counties League premier division.

He juggled his coaching with his day job as a Barnsley FC community officer. "They wanted an ex-player so I applied and got the job. I was there from '89 to 2003 in varied roles, [including] head of youth, assistant manager, head of recruitment.The chairman said 'whenever I'm chairman, you'll always have a job. The day he lost his job, I lost mine.''

Kiwi coaching connection

John Walton/EMPICs via Getty Ima/Getty Images Former All Whites striker Colin Walker in 1999 as Barnsley FC's youth academy assistant director.

Walker was at Barnley when the club had its one season in the English Premier League (1996-97) and his Kiwi connections proved valuable at Oakwell. "While I was there we had [future All Whites] Rory Fallon, Leo Bertos, Dave Mulligan, Jeremy Christie and Allan Pearce come over from [Kevin] Fallon's academy at Mt Albert Grammar.

"Fallon got me a trip back to New Zealand in '99 when you had the under-17 world championships there. We had Mully, Jeremy and Allan Pearce in that [NZ] team, so I went over for a month to watch them.''

Walker still "keeps close ties with Rory Fallon", who is now back in New Zealand as an All Whites assistant-coach while working in the Wellington Phoenix academy.

After getting the bullet from Barnsley, Walker spent some time as a self-employed scout, and did some work for Leeds United before becoming assistant-manager at Conference League (fifth tier) club York City. "Unfortunately, the manager that employed me got sacked, and I became caretaker and then I got offered the manager's job in 2008. I was in charge for one year, but I shouldn't have done it, if I'm being completely honest. It's the best job at the club, I thought I could do it, with my experience, but when you look at how many areas you have to work in, media, players, staff, I'd never been trained for it.''

After getting sacked, Walker decided he was "better suited to coaching and I've done that ever since.''

Meeting Chris Wood

David Gray/Photosport Chris Wood, the New Zealand national team’s leading contemporary goal scorer, met 1980s sharpshooter Colin Walker by chance at a training ground in Nottingham in 2017.

He worked for Doncaster Rovers and spent three years with Notts County Ladies, where he ran into another New Zealand striker Chris Wood, whose girlfriend at the time, Kirsty Linnett, "signed for us as a centre-forward''. Wood came to pick her up in his car one day and he and Walker exchanged pleasantries.

Notts got to a Women's FA Cup final in 2015 at Wembley, where "we got beat [1-0] by Chelsea, but it was a great experience''.

Since 2017 after the Notts County women's team folded, Walker's been head of coaching at Grimsby after he “applied for a job for the first time in my life”.

He drives "124 miles there and back'' from Rotherham to the Lincolnshire coastal town "four nights a week'' and "co-ordinates the coaches'' working with academy prospects aged 8 to 18. "It's a great club to work for, we've just got new owners who are wanting to take the football club in a new direction.''

Some 42 years after he first boarded a plane to start a new career in New Zealand, Colin Walker has no plans to stop.

"Did I ever think I'd play against Liverpool, Tottenham, Australia and Israel? No. Did I ever think I'd play World Cup and Olympic qualifiers? No. Did I think I would have a career in the game for 35, 36 years? No.

"I've been very fortunate, I think retirement will take care of itself.''