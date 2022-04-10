Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for knocking phone from fan's hand after Everton loss

Manchester United star has offered to host an Everton fan at Old Trafford after the phone incident after United's defeat to the Liverpool club.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after allegedly knocking a phone out of a supporter’s hand after losing to Everton.

Ronaldo was walking down the tunnel after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) when he appeared to knock an object from an Everton fan’s grasp.

Rui Vieira/AP Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Eye-witnesses later said on social media that it was a phone.

Manchester United later issued a statement, saying it was “aware of an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will cooperate with any police inquiries.”

READ MORE:

* Premier League: Tottenham wins while Arsenal and Man U lose in race for Champions League

* All Whites striker Chris Wood scores second Newcastle United goal in win over Wolves

* Champions League: Another Karim Benzema hat trick gives Real Madrid edge over Chelsea

* Everton loses at Burnley, plunges toward EPL relegation zone



Ronaldo later apologised in an Instagram post.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” he wrote.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is challenged by Allan of Everton.

Feelings were running high in the United squad after the defeat, which may scupper the club’s chances of a European Champions League place next season.

Goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the loss at “disgrace’’, saying Everton played last Wednesday and were tired, “but they had more desire than us. That is not acceptable. Very sad to lose. It is a disgrace from us. We should be winning this game.’’

Anthony Gordon won the game for Everton with a 27th-minute goal.