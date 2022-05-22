All Whites defender Liberato Cacace starts in Empoli win to end Italian Serie A season

Liberato Cacace (R), pictured playing Napoli, started Empoli’s final Serie A game of the season, a 1-0 away win over Atalanta.

Liberato Cacace has warmed up for the All Whites’ World Cup playoff by starting in Empoli’s away win in the final round of Italy’s Serie A league.

Cacace - in his first season in Italy on loan from his Belgian club Sint Truiden– was at left-back for the trip to Bergamo to play Atalanta on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

He was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Italy under-21 international left-back Fabiano Parisi.

Another Empoli substitute, Slovenia international Leo Štulac, scored the winner in the 79th minute, 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

STUFF All Whites defender Liberato Cacace reveals how his move to Italy transpired.

The victory moved Empoli up to 14th place.

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport Liberato Cacace celebrates scoring for the All Whites against Tahiti.

Empoli’s win ended Atalanta’s run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons -- the last three in the Champions League, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2020.

Cacace has been named in the All Whites’ squad for the intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica in Qatar on June 15 (New Zealand time).

The Wellingtonian has played nine games in his first Serie A campaign, including outings against glamour club Juventus and Napoli FC, the team Cacace and his family support.

Fiorentina edged Atalanta for Serie A’s final berth in Europe with a 2-0 win over Juventus on Saturday.

With goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González, Fiorentina claimed seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot.

Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta eighth.

Fiorentina, who won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, had gone five seasons without playing in Europe.

Juventus had already secured a Champions League spot and a fourth-place finish.

In his final match with the club, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini exited at halftime after getting bloodied during a collision with Krzysztof Piątek. Chiellini is seeking a new club in Major League Soccer.

Also, Lazio and Hellas Verona drew 3-3 and Bologna beat already-relegated Genoa 1-0 with a goal from Musa Barrow.

The Serie A champion will be decided on Sunday (Monday NZ time) – the final day of the season – when leader AC Milan visits Sassuolo and defending champion Inter Milan, which is two points back, hosts Sampdoria.

Additional reporting AP