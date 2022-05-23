Fans defend Chris Wood after NZ striker booed on return to relegated former club Burnley

Chris Wood was booed by former fans as Burnley relegated following Newcastle loss, but others applauded him at the end of the game as he stayed on the pitch to acknowledge his support for the club.

Some Burnley supporters were left embarrassed after a minority of fans booed All Whites striker Chris Wood on his return with Newcastle United.

Wood was jeered by a section of the Clarets supporters after coming off the bench in Newcastle’s 2-1 win on Sunday (Monday NZ time), which saw Burnley relegated from the English Premier League after a six-season stay.

Nick Potts/PA via AP Burnley fans look dejected after losing to Newcastle United and getting relegated from the English Premier League.

However, some Burnley supporters reportedly clapped Wood after he and Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier, another Burnley old boy, stayed on the pitch to applaud the home crowd after the final whistle.

One subscriber to the Up the Clarets fans forum felt the booing of Wood “showed an embarrassing lack of class’’.

Screengrab/Spark Sport Newcastle striker Chris Wood gets ready to come on against his former club Burnley at Turf Moor.

Another commenter said: “Considering he was booed when he came on I actually thought Wood showed both guts and class when he stuck around and applauded us Burnley fans at the end of the game. He definitely was not on an ego trip ... his whole demeanour suggested rueful sympathy.”

Wood – Burnley’s record premier league goalscorer – spent over four years there, notching 49 goals in 144 appearances before Newcastle activated £25 million pound transfer fee clause in his contract in January.

Some post-mortems of Burnley’s season claimed Wood’s mid-season move had rocked the Lancashire club.

“Chris Wood had been good for double figures every season, but the New Zealand international had only three this term before Newcastle exercised a release clause to whisk him away in January – a moment that rocked Burnley, the Four Four Two website reported.

Former Dutch national team striker Woud Weghorst – bought to replace Wood – also struggled to score and was only a substitute against Newcastle.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Chris Wood rises above the Southampton defence to head in his first goal for Newcastle.

Wood – who has scored two goals in 17 games for Newcastle – was left out of their starting lineup for his first return to Burnley after battling a hip strain.

Former England striker Callum Wilson, who filled Wood’s centre-forward role, scored both of Newcastle’s goals. The first came from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after a handball by Nathan Collins. He doubled the lead on the hour mark before Burnley’s top scorer Max Cornet pulled back a consolation goal.

Wood came on in the 72nd minute for Allan Saint-Maximin with Newcastle leading 2-1, but did not get a scoring chance.

However, the return of the All Whites’ top scorer would have heartened Hay, who will expect Wood to lead the line for the World Cup playoff game against Costa Rica in Qatar on June 15 (New Zealand time).

Burnley’s relegation was confirmed after Jack Harrison scored a late goal to give Leeds United – another of Wood’s former clubs – a 2-1 win over nine-man Brentford and an EPL lifeline.

Richard Sellers/AP Burnley's Chris Wood (L) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo in action in December. The All Whites striker later joined Newcastle in the January 2022 transfer window.

Seeing Burnley go down must have been difficult for Wood, England fullback Trippier and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, a former Burnley boss.

Howe admitted it was “a very, very difficult’ day for me because obviously I have emotional ties to Burnley, and all my thoughts are with the supporters, players and staff, the directors, it’s a very proud football club and it hurts to see the club being relegated’’.