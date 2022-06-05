England lose to Hungary for first time in 60 years amid boos for taking a knee in Budapest

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (R) scores the winner from the penalty spot against England in Budapest.

England lost to Hungary for the first time in 60 years after sections of the Budapest crowed booed the English players for taking a knee before kickoff.

Dominik Szoboszlai stroked home a superbly penalty in the 66th minute on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) for Hungary’s first win over England since 1962.

It was England’s first loss in regulation time for over a year and an unimpressive start to their Nations League campaign for a team ranked fifth in the world.

England were lacklustre and created few clearcut chances, leading coach Gareth Southgate to lament they were “not incisive around the box’’.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates his match winner for Hungary.

The penalty was awarded for a relatively innocuous challenge by England defender Reece James, who had just come on as a substitute.

Southgate told Channel Four that the “result hinges on a decision which I think was harsh, but probably wasn’t going to be overturned.

“The forward made a meal of it, but away from home, sometimes you’re going to get those calls.’’

Football authorities had issued a two-match spectator ban for games in Budapest because of past incidents of homophobic and racist chanting by Hungarian fans.

Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP Fans in the tribune prior to the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Hungary and England at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

However, over 30,000 people – mainly children – were allowed into the Puskas Arena. A Sky Sports report said UEFA rules permitted an unlimited number of under 14-year-olds to attend matches behind closed doors, if accompanied by an adult.

A chorus of boos broke out before kickoff when England’s players took a knee, a common show of solidary for the anti-racism movement.

England centreback Connor Coady told Channel Four the jeering was “massively disappointing’’ and Southgate was also at a loss to understand it.

“That’s why we do it, to try to educate people around the world I have no idea why people would choose to boo that gesture,’’ he told Channel Four. “Very often, the young people can’t know why they’re doing it, they’re being influenced by the adults.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Harry Kane of England reacts after a missed chance against Hungary.

Southgate felt England “didn’t do enough to win the game’’ but “a draw would have been a fair outcome’’.

The 1-0 win was Hungary’s most famous victory over England since a 6-3 win at Wembley in 1956 and a 7-1 romp in Budapest in 1954.