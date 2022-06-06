Wales beat Ukraine to make World Cup finals for first time since 1958

Gareth Bale's Wales team are off to the World Cup finals for only the second time, and the first time in 64 years, after beating plucky Ukraine.

Ukraine could not deliver the dream a war-ravaged country craved as Wales scored a 1-0 win to advance to the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

An own goal by Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko in the 34th minute gave Wales a hard-fought win in Cardiff on Sunday (Monday morning NZ time).

Rui Vieira/AP Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after his freekick was deflected in for an own goal in a 1-0 win over Ukraine.

Heroic saves by veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy and desperate defence by Tottenham Hotspur star Ben Davies and Liverpool’s Neco Williams ensured Wales made the finals for the first time since the 1958 World Cup in Sweden in the days of the great John Charles.

Qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar will cap the career of Wales captain Gareth Bale, who has just left Real Madrid after winning five European Champions League titles with the Spanish club.

The only game came after Leeds United’s Daniel James won a freekick for Wales.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales' Gareth Bale will be playing at the World Cup finals for the first time.

Bale fired the freeckick across goal and Yarmolenko, the West Ham United premier league star glanced s header past his own keeper.

It was cruel luck for Ukraine, many of whose players are with clubs based in their home nation, after a 3-1 semifinal win over Scotland in Glasgow last Thursday.

They did their country proud in Cardiff, but Wales defended resolutely and Ukraine found Hennessey, a 35-year-old Burnley reserve preferred to regular Danny Ward, in sparkling touch.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey in action against Ukraine.

Hennessy’s right leg came to the rescue to block a shot by Viktor Tsyhankov in the 55th minute and he produced his best save of the game to push away a goalbound header from Artem Dovbyk in the 84th.

Ukraine, who looked the better side at times, had a penalty shout turned down, after Yarmolenko went down in the 40th minute after a challenge with Wales midfielder Joe Allen.

Welsh substitute Brennan Johnson hit the base of the post in the second half while Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey spurned a good chance.

Wales’ players applauded the Ukraine fans after the game after showing their respect to Yarmolenko and his teammates.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Ukraine fans wave flags and banners to indicate peace and sympathy in Cardiff City stadium.

The game was played 102 days after Russia troops invaded the Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported that the spectre of the war was evident in the Welsh capital with a message of peace in English and Ukrainian on the screens in the Cardiff City Stadium. Rivalries were put aside when the Ukrainian national anthem was played and it was applauded by the home fans.

Of the 1800-seat allocation for Ukraine, 100 free tickets were given to refugees forced to flee Ukraine since the invasion began in February, which led to Russia being disqualified from World Cup qualifying.

There were protests by the Russian Football Union on Sunday against the jersey being worn in Wales because Ukraine featured Crimea – which Russia annexed in 2014 – as being part of its map.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Ukraine players pose for a team photo with their country's flag prior to the World Cup playoff with Wales.

Meanwhile, Wales manager Robert Page was delighted at the win, which follows Wales qualifying for the last two European Championship finals.

“Unbelievable. I am so proud of these boys,’’ Page told a television interviewer. “The one thing these boys was missing was a World Cup and they’ve done it.

Bale said it was an “unbelievable’’ feeling and his “priority was to get to the World Cup this year’’, with that being the 32-year-old’s “final goal’’ in a glittering career.

Bale quipped that his freekick was “on target’’ and he’d be “claiming it’’ as a goal.

Rui Vieira/AP Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko shows his despondency after conceding an own goal.

Defensive lynchpin Ben Davies said Wales “stood up to it today’’.

“Every man was magnificent. It’s a dream come true - we have worked so hard for this.”

Wales will play England, Iran and the United States in Group B at the World Cup.

